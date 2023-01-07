DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, 28 July 2023

Free wheat - and free weapons: Russian President, Vladimir Putin, promises two key takeaways for African leaders at his Russia-Africa summit. What does he want from Africa and how strong is Russian influence there? Plus: It's the ninth day of the first month for the people of Ghana's Dagbon Kingdom. And that means one thing: FIRE!
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.