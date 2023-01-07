  1. Skip to content
DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, 28 July 2023

2 hours ago

Free wheat - and free weapons: Russian President, Vladimir Putin, promises two key takeaways for African leaders at his Russia-Africa summit. What does he want from Africa and how strong is Russian influence there? Plus: It's the ninth day of the first month for the people of Ghana's Dagbon Kingdom. And that means one thing: FIRE!

https://p.dw.com/p/3CCNZ
Nkubi and Nkiru

Nkubi and Nkiru enchant Nigerians online

A couple in Nigeria has found fame entertaining thousands by sharing their domestic bliss online.
SocietyJuly 1, 202302:59 min
Ghana | Drogenkonsum

Illegal drug use high among young Ghanaians

DW Maxwell Suuk spoke with some of the young addicts, who blame unemployment for their drug use.
SocietyJuly 1, 202302:56 min
DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

A delegate holds up a voting card with the word 'Ja!' (Yes) at the AfD 2023 Party Conference in Magdeburg, Germany

Germany: AfD to join far-right partners in EU parliament

Politics4 hours ago
