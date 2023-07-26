  1. Skip to content
Dutch coast guard says major cargo blaze could last days

Published 6 hours agolast updated 20 minutes ago

An electric car aboard the Fremantle Highway carrier is believed to have caused the fire. The ship was carrying nearly 3,000 cars en route from Germany to Egypt.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UOT9
Smoke rises as a fire broke out on the cargo ship Fremantle Highway off the coast of the Netherlands
A major operation is underway off the Dutch coast to put out the fire and secure the burning cargo shipImage: Coastguard Netherlands/REUTERS

A fire on a cargo ship resulted in the loss of one crew member's life and left several others injured, according to a statement by the Dutch coast guard on Wednesday.

Officials said the vessel, thought to pose a major environmental risk if it sinks, "could still burn for days."

What do we know so far? 

The Panama-registered Fremantle Highway was transporting 2,857 cars from the German port of Bremerhaven to Port Said in Egypt, when the blaze broke out.

At least seven crew members jumped overboard and were rescued from the water, while the rest were airlifted by helicopter, officials said.

One of the 25 electric cars onboard caught fire, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported, citing a coast guard official.

The ship was still burning some 27 nautical miles (50 kilometers) north of the Dutch island of Ameland — located close to a major environmental and UNESCO heritage site.

Helicopters involved in the rescue operation on the ship Fremantle Highway
Crew members on board the ship were taken to land by helicopterImage: Marco van der Caaij/ANP/IMAGO

"The crew tried to put out the fire themselves but failed. Unfortunately, one person died and several others were injured," the coast guard said in a statement.

There were 23 crew members on board. All were evacuated but it is not clear how many of them were injured.

A spokesperson stated that the injured crew members, who either suffered from smoke inhalation or were hurt during the evacuation, were airlifted to medical facilities by helicopter. 

Images of the vessel published by the coast guard showed several scorched areas along the side of the ship, with flames and smoke still visible.

Shipping route secured

The fire developed so quickly that it was no longer safe to bring specialized firefighters called from Rotterdam on board.

Salvage vessels were present at the scene trying to extinguish the blaze and avert the sinking of the ship, according to the national broadcaster, NOS.

Meanwhile, a tug vessel successfully secured a cable to the distressed ship, preventing it from drifting and obstructing a crucial shipping route into Germany.

Environmental concerns

The blaze aboard the cargo ship has sparked concerns about potential major damage to the surrounding environment.

The ship is located close to a chain of Dutch and German islands located in the Wadden Sea, a major system of intertidal sand and mud flats.

The sea is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is "one of the most important areas for migratory birds in the world."

Should the burning cargo ship sink, it could spell disaster for the important ecosystem, environmental groups warned.

"This could be an environmental catastrophe for the North Sea and the Wadden Sea," a spokesperson for the De Noordzee Association told Dutch news agency ANP.

Lithium: High in demand, bad for the environment

ss/wd (AFP, Reuters)

