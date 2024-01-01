He is also an editor and reporter on DW News's live video podcast News Desk on YouTube – a chance for him to really nerd out about global policy issues.

Dustin Hemmerlein studied History and Communication Science, researching everything from the history of elephants in medieval Europe to the coverage of the war in Donbas by international media outlets. Before taking his position as a news reporter at DW News, he worked in print reporting, print layout, video production, and documentary filmmaking. He also teaches video production and journalism.