'Dumbo' is not the end of Disney remakes

An adorable computer-generated flying elephant, a circus world steampunked by Tim Burton in his signature style, Danny DeVito and Michael Keaton among an all-star cast and a bittersweet score by Danny Elfman: Despite the series of average reviews Dumbo has already collected, Disney's latest offering still promises to draw families.

Based on the negative press for Tim Burton's latest film ahead of the release on Friday, an observer at The Guardian was quick to predict that "Disney's Dumbo flop could threaten its master plan."

That grand plan is not set to be derailed in the immediate future. Disney's systematic recycling of its animated classics might result in a few middling box office results, but the recipe, tested multiple times over the last two decades, has been successful enough for the company to stick to the strategy.

'Dumbo' and Disney's remakes 'Dumbo' (2019) Tim Burton, the filmmaker who's renowned for celebrating freaks and outcasts, was called to direct the remake of Walt Disney's animated classic "Dumbo," which tells the story of an elephant whose oversized ears make him the laughing stock of a circus. Frequent Burton collaborators such as the composer Danny Elfman and the actors Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito are also on the bill.

'Dumbo' and Disney's remakes 'Dumbo' (1941) Dumbo's big ears allow him to fly, even though the baby elephant believes that its superpower comes from carrying a magic feather. Produced during wartime, the animation style of the original "Dumbo" was kept deliberately simple to reduce production costs. The 64 minute film is one of Disney's shortest animated features.

'Dumbo' and Disney's remakes 'Alice in Wonderland' (2010) Tim Burton is not new to Disney's craze of remaking its own animated classics as live-action films; he even helped establish the trend by transforming "Alice in Wonderland" into a dark fantasy adventure. The 2010 movie starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter was such a box office hit that Disney wanted more. A sequel by a different director came out in 2016.

'Dumbo' and Disney's remakes 'Alice in Wonderland' (1951) Disney first turned Lewis Carroll's books into an animated feature in 1951. A flop when initially released, it turned into a cult classic by the 1960s. Hippies had then recognized that the whole story of Alice eating magical substances and discovering a strange world by going down the rabbit hole reflected their acid trips.

'Dumbo' and Disney's remakes 'The Jungle Book' (2016) The first Disney animated film to be remade as a live-action movie was "The Jungle Book" — back in 1994. Nearly two decades later, the tale was modernized again with the help of highly evolved computer-generated imagery. Such remakes typically include top Hollywood stars. The 2016 version features the voices of Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba, Lupita Nyong'o and Scarlett Johansson.

'Dumbo' and Disney's remakes 'The Jungle Book' (1967) Based on Rudyard Kipling's book from 1894, the 1967 animated musical comedy follows Mowgli, an orphan child raised by wolves, as he sets off to leave the jungle with his friends Bagheera the panther and Baloo the bear. The German-dubbed version of "The Jungle Book" captured the spirit of the 1960s particularly well, which contributed to making it the best selling movie ever in Germany.

'Dumbo' and Disney's remakes 'Cinderella' (2015) "Cinderella" gave English actress Lily James her film breakthrough in the title role, alongside Cate Blanchett as the evil stepmother. Sandy Powell's costume designs were particularly spectacular; her work was nominated for an Oscar and several other top awards. The film was praised for being faithful to the original animated work's "old-fashioned magic."

'Dumbo' and Disney's remakes 'Cinderella' (1950) Disney was on the verge of bankruptcy when it produced "Cinderella," but the adaptation of Charles Perrault's fairy tale became the studio's greatest hit upon its release in 1950. If many people describe Cinderella as the archetype of the anti-feminist character — a young girl setting all her hopes on Prince Charming to be saved — others see her as a model of revolt against an abusive family.

'Dumbo' and Disney's remakes 'Beauty and the Beast' (2017) With production costs of around $225 million, the live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast" is the most expensive musical ever made. That bet paid off, as the movie also grossed over $1.25 billion worldwide. The movie, starring Emma Watson as Belle, also made headlines as director Bill Condon gave a gay scene to Josh Gad's character of LeFou — making him Disney's first official LGBT character.

'Dumbo' and Disney's remakes 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991) This film was based on a French fairy tale that had already been adapted into a film by Jean Cocteau in 1946. It was the first animated movie ever nominated for an Oscar as Best Picture. Though it didn't win in that category, the powerful soundtrack picked up two Academy Awards and many Grammys.

'Dumbo' and Disney's remakes 'Aladdin' (2019) The upcoming live-action version of "Aladdin," directed by Guy Ritchie, is scheduled for release in the US on May 24. By means of computer generated imagery (CGI), Will Smith morphs into the blue giant Genie. Canadian actor Mena Massoud (right) takes on the title role alongside Naomi Scott (left) as Princess Jasmine.

'Dumbo' and Disney's remakes 'Aladdin' (1992) Along with "The Little Mermaid" (1989) and "Beauty and the Beast" (1991), the 1992 film based on a classic Arabic folk tale contributed to what is now referred to as the "Disney Renaissance." Robin Williams memorably voiced Genie. Critics praised the movie for entertaining both children and adults, and it won two Oscars.

'Dumbo' and Disney's remakes 'Lion King' (1994) Another Disney Renaissance film, the "Lion King" (1994) remains to this day the highest-grossing traditionally animated film ever made. The Savannah-set story inspired by Shakespeare's "Hamlet" now also has a CGI remake. Directed by Jon Favreau, it is scheduled for release in July 2019. The trailer was viewed nearly 225 million times within 24 hours of its release back in November.

'Dumbo' and Disney's remakes 'Jim Button and Luke the Engine Driver' (2018) Disney is not the only studio to remake beloved classics. The trend is noticeable in Germany as well, where several popular children's stories have been adapted into films in recent years. The live-action feature based on Michael Ende's novel "Jim Button and Luke the Engine Driver" had a production budget of $25 million, making it one of the most expensive films ever made in the country.

'Dumbo' and Disney's remakes 'Jim Button and Luke the Engine Driver' (1976) With more modest means, Germany's famous marionette theater Augsburger Puppenkiste had already offered its version of the story. First filmed in black and white at the beginning of the 1960s, the TV movies were so successful that a remake of the adventures of Luke the steam locomotive driver and his young accomplice, Jim Button, was also filmed in color in 1976.



A trend launched in the 1990s

Live-action remakes of the studio's classic animated films were first produced in the 1990s. A remake of The Jungle Book came out in 1994; 101 Dalmatians followed in 1996.

But it took almost 15 years for Disney to realize the full potential of such remakes. That happened thanks to Tim Burton himself: His adaptation of Alice in Wonderland in 2010 cracked the billion-dollar mark in global ticket sales. From then on, Disney started churning out the remakes, investing indecent sums in productions that have also fueled exponential expectations.

The 2017 live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast had an estimated budget of $255 million (€227 million), making it the most expensive musical ever made. It also grossed over $1.25 billion worldwide. The only film more successful that year was Star Wars: The Last Jedi — also Disney's.

Dreamland, inspired by Disneyland: Burton's "strangely timed critique alone makes the movie worth watching," writes Vox

Ironically, in Burton's "charming-enough remake," critics also see a "biting Disney critique," as the news site Vox writes. Through the quite explicit allegory he created in Dumbo — the villain in the story is an entertainment mogul and creator an amusement park, with attractions reproducing those found at Disneyland — the Beetlejuice filmmaker admits that his rather passionless recent work is the result of a hollow and greedy corporate entertainment system, or Disney itself.

Four Disney remakes in 2019

Yet the critique won't change the trend; the mega-studio will continue to bank on such remakes.

This year offers one for each season. Three more modernized versions of Disney classics will follow Dumbo in 2019: Aladdin is to be released in May, the highly-awaited The Lion King is set for July and a sequel to the 2014 Maleficent, based on the animated film Sleeping Beauty from 1959, will hit theaters in October.

And the list of projects goes on forever. Lady and the Tramp and Mulan are already in post-production; Pinocchio, The Little Mermaid and The Hunchback of Notre Dame are just a few more titles currently in development. Disney's remakes obviously won't all earn billions, but they will keep on monopolizing our attention for the upcoming years.