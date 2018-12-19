 Donald Duck and the art of cartoon translation | Books | DW | 13.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Books

Donald Duck and the art of cartoon translation

In other parts of the world, Donald Duck is known as Paja Patak, Paperino or Aku Ankka. As the Disney character turns 85, DW spoke to comic book translator Wolfgang J. Fuchs about the art of translating cartoons.

Donald Duck wird 85 (picture-alliance/DB Disney)

Donald Duck's career started 85 years ago in 1934, as a supporting actor in a seven-minute animated film. Shortly after his first appearance on TV, he became one of the most successful stars in the Disney family.

Easily recognizable with his trademark outfit — a sailor's shirt and cap, along with a red bow tie, but no trousers — the clumsy duck is renowned for his fiery temper. If he's a bit of a loser, he never gives up and is devoted to his sweetheart, Daisy Duck, all while dealing with his mischievous nephews, Huey, Dewey and Louis Duck. His imperfections have certainly contributed to his popularity. He now even has his own star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

The iconic cartoon character is known by different names in other languages, including Pasko Patak in Croatian, Aku Ankka in Finnish, Anders And in Danish or Paperino in Italian. Who comes up with them and how are comic strips adapted into other languages?

  • Donald Duck with a large hammer. (imago/United Archives)

    Famous cartoon characters with their own stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Donald Duck

    Although he started his career playing a minor role in Mickey Mouse cartoons, he got his own animated cartoon in 1937. Living in Duckburg, Donald is a stereotypical down-on-his-luck character who stays afloat by doing odd jobs and trying to manage his temper. In spite of this, or perhaps because of it, Donald is a popular character who was given his own Hollywood star in 2004.

  • Minnie Mouse (picture-alliance/KPA)

    Famous cartoon characters with their own stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Minnie Mouse

    In 2018, Minnie celebrated her 90th year in show business, and with the anniversary came an honored place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 1928, the young mouse wearing a red and white polka dot dress first appeared alongside Mickey in Disney's film "Steamboat Willie." Since then, she's starred in over 70 films, enchanting audiences around the world.

  • Still from Steamboat Willie with Mickey Mouse in 'Steamboat Willy'. (picture-alliance/United Archives/TopFoto)

    Famous cartoon characters with their own stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Mickey Mouse

    Mickey received his star 40 years ago. The beloved mouse evolved from the character "Oswald the Lucky Rabbit," which shares some similarities with later versions of Mickey. Although he actually debuted in the cartoon "Plane Crazy," "Steamboat Willie" was the first to be shown to audiences. The voice lent to the little mouse belonged to none other than Walt Disney himself

  • Bug Bunny in a suit. (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Warner Bros.)

    Famous cartoon characters with their own stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Bugs Bunny

    The famous Warner Bros. rabbit also has a Disney connection. Bob Givens, who gave Bugs Bunny his present form, first worked for Walt Disney before moving on to Warner Bros. "The Hare Trap" from 1940 is considered the first film in which the bold and self-confident bunny first performed. In 1985, he became the second cartoon character to have a star on the Hollywood Boulevard.

  • Woody sings in his living room (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Famous cartoon characters with their own stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Woody Woodpecker

    While it may take a certain amount of imagination to recognize a woodpecker in Walter Lantz's cartoon character, Woody Woodpecker is certainly well known for his legendary laughter and unique appearance. Created in the 1940s, Woody is one of the most famous figures of the Golden Age of animation. In 1990, he received his star on LA's Walk of Fame.

  • The Simpsons watch television together (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/20th Century Fox Film Corp.)

    Famous cartoon characters with their own stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

    The Simpsons

    Since 1989, the stereotypical middle-class American family of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie Simpson have been entertaining viewers around the world. The series invented by Matt Groening has broken the record for longest-running animated US series. As a result, the Simpsons have undeniably earned their Walk of Fame star, which was granted to them in 2000.

  • Pooh in a wooden house with his friends (Imago/United Archives)

    Famous cartoon characters with their own stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Winnie the Pooh

    In the 1920s, English writer Alan Alexander Milne was inspired by his son's love for his teddy bear, which was named after a bear he often saw in the London zoo. Winnie the Pooh lives in a forest where he enjoys singing songs and immoderately eating honey. With the help of his pals, he's made it to the silver screen and received a Hollywood star in 2006.

  • Snoopy with his pal Woodstock. (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    Famous cartoon characters with their own stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Snoopy

    This little beagle is known from the series The Peanuts, and is Charlie Brown's dog. Slightly crazy and a bit quirky, Snoopy enjoys lying on the roof of his dog house and thinking about the important things in life. Although he doesn't talk, he reads books and embarks on many adventures in his imagination. Snoopy was given a coveted star on the Walk of Fame in 2015.

    Author: Bettina Baumann (sh)


DW talked to Wolfgang J. Fuchs, who has been translating comic books since 1965, including Donald Duck and Prince Valiant magazines. He is also one of the first comic book experts in Germany. 

DW: Some parents see cartoons as a waste of time and want their children to read "real books" instead. How did yours feel about comic books?

Wolfgang J. Fuchs: My parents didn't have anything against cartoons; I read my brother's magazines. However, I also attended a boarding school for a couple of years and we weren't allowed to read any comics at all there. Later, in high school, I noticed that it was much easier to learn English with comic book dialogues. And this is how my passion for cartoons developed. 

You've turned your passion into your profession: You're one of the first comic book researchers in Germany and a translator of comic books and novels since 1965. What is harder to translate? 

Wolfgang J. Fuchsr (privat)

Wolfgang J. Fuchs, translator

In both cases you have to convey the text in the same way as the original without changing it too much. But there is rarely the possibility of translating them one-to-one.

The difference between a novel and a comic is that in a novel you have to pay attention to the language, but you can work with a longer chain of words. In general a novel ends up being 10 to 15 percent longer in its German translation. Whereas in comic strips, the text must be exactly as long as given, because the speech bubbles cannot be changed. Translators used to get a template for each bubble where the lines were drawn in. For example, the first could only contain a maximum of 15 letters, the second 20, the third 20 and the last, nine. So I would calculate how much I was actually allowed to write. 

Huey, Dewey and Louie are called Tick, Trick and Track in German. Why aren't characters' names kept in translations?

In the past, characters' names used to be translated to better reflect a country's culture. Nowadays, names are often kept for merchandising purposes. 

For example, Spider-Man was initially translated with the German word for spider, "Spinne." As the first animated films came out in Germany, Spider-Man magazines were then titled "Die Spinne genannt Spiderman" (The spider called Spider-Man). Meanwhile, it's simply Spider-Man, which makes it easier for marketing.

But Uncle Scrooge will always be called Onkel Dagobert in German. The name was so well chosen [by first Donald Duck translator, Erika Fuchs] that Dagobert was also used in other countries, such as the Netherlands. 

Donald Duck comic book (picture-alliance/dpa/C.Seidel)

In Germany, the comic booklets known as "Lustiges Taschenbuch" are more popular than the animated cartoons

How are the new comic strips written? Who decides on the stories?

US publishers do not produce any new material anymore, apart the DuckTales. The comics published in Germany by Egmont are produced in Denmark. Each year, 100,000 pages are written by Danish, English, US and Italian authors; they are then drawn by cartoonists from Italy, Argentina, Brazil, England, Denmark, Finland and the Netherlands. Each country can choose to publish titles from this pool of booklets. 

Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse never meet in the English version of the strips, but in the German ones they live in the same city. Why is that the case? 

That's actually not quite the case, because in the animated cartoons, Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse met and interacted often. But it's true that they had nothing to do with each other in the magazines for many years.

This was because of mail legislation in the US. Comic books could only qualify for a reduced mail rate if they fulfilled certain criteria. For instance, there had to be more than one story in the booklet and the second story had to feature other characters than in the first one. If the same figures appeared in the second story, then the booklets could not be sent with the second-class mail rates, which is why Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck had to appear in separate stories.

In the German version, it was Erika Fuchs, the first German translator of Donald Duck, who put them in the same city. But of course there are the purists who think that the two characters don't actually live in the same town; that it's two separate towns with the same name or that the two characters live on different sides of the train tracks, which is why they never meet.

Donald Duck is now celebrating his 85th birthday. Will he ever learn from his mistakes?

I don't think so, because if he did, he wouldn't be Donald Duck. Then you would have to completely rework the concept and nobody wants this. The stories wouldn't be so funny if he wasn't such a clumsy fellow.

And in fact, not everyone agrees on his date of birth. Some say that Donald Duck was born in March, on a Friday the 13th. Others say it would be June 9, 1934 — the day he first appeared in a cartoon. Before June 9 of that year, there were two March Fridays that fell on a 13th: One was three years earlier, in 1931; the other one 20 years previously. That would fit into the story that Donald Duck was a stand-up comedian before he was signed by Disney. That would however mean that as a real character today, he would actually be 105 years old. 

DW recommends

Lost Disney film showing Mickey Mouse's predecessor found in Japan

A long-lost Walt Disney cartoon featuring a character that led to the creation of Mickey Mouse was found in Japan, nearly 70 years after it was bought by a high school student. (15.11.2018)  

Why 'Bambi,' at 75, isn't just for kids

Even 75 years after its original release, the Disney cartoon "Bambi" continues to move children and adult audiences alike. Based on an Austrian novel, the film's environmental messages have had a lasting influence. (08.08.2017)  

Minnie Mouse gets a star on the Walk of Fame

Following in the footsteps of Mickey Mouse, Bugs Bunny and Donald Duck, Minnie is awarded her own star on Hollywood's famous boulevard after 90 years in show business. DW explains how Walk of Fame stars are awarded. (22.01.2018)  

Commemorating Walt Disney, 50 years after his death

The Walt Disney Studios are the most successful film studios in the world. Fifty years after his death, a new book takes a close look at genius cartoon artist and movie pioneer Walt Disney. (14.12.2016)  

Famous cartoon characters with their own stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Minnie Mouse receives a star on Monday, and she is far from being the first cartoon character on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Here are some of the other cartoon figures found on the famous boulevard. (22.01.2018)  

The world's most famous mouse: Mickey Mouse at 90

Mickey Mouse, that cheerful Disney cartoon character known to young and old around the world, turns 90. With decades of comic books, films and untold merchandising products in his name, he still looks good for his age. (16.11.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Celebrating Disney’s cartoons  

Related content

Filmstills Mary Poppins Rückkehr

Why it took 54 years for Mary Poppins to return 19.12.2018

The magical nanny, portrayed by Julie Andrews, first floated over London in 1964. Disney actually wanted to produce a sequel to its hit musical a year later. Now, over half a century later, Mary Poppins finally returns.

Walter Lantz with Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Lost Disney film showing Mickey Mouse's predecessor found in Japan 15.11.2018

A long-lost Walt Disney cartoon featuring a character that led to the creation of Mickey Mouse was found in Japan, nearly 70 years after it was bought by a high school student.

Mickey Mouse, 1983

The world's most famous mouse: Mickey Mouse at 90 16.11.2018

Mickey Mouse, that cheerful Disney cartoon character known to young and old around the world, turns 90. With decades of comic books, films and untold merchandising products in his name, he still looks good for his age.

Advertisement

Arts.21

Deutschland Berlinale Talents 2019 (Berlinale 2019/Bettina Ausserhofer)

Berlinale Talents: Cinema as resistance

Can cinema change the world? Five filmmakers believe it can. They show people traumatized by war in Mozambique, the willful destruction of nature in Brazil, the fight against racism in the US and child poverty in Lebanon. An Arts.21 Special.  

Books

Still from Moominvalley TV series (Moomin Characters™)

How Tove Jansson's Moomins conquered readers' hearts

Finland's fantastic troll family, the Moomins, are coming to "Moominvalley" in an animated series in the UK. Tove Jansson created the beloved mythical creatures in reaction to the anguish of war.  

Music

Daniel Barenboim (Getty Images/O. Messinger)

Disharmony in Berlin as Barenboim fields complaints

He is one of the world's most celebrated conductors, but now Daniel Barenboim's image has been tarnished by accusations of bullying. Is his style too authoritarian for a world-class orchestra in the 21st century?  

Arts

Scene of a dancer in brown coat and combat boots from 'The Head and The Load' (Stella Olivier)

Ruhrtriennale back after sharp criticism

The head of the Ruhrtriennale, Stefanie Carp, was nearly removed from her post after inviting a band critical of Israel state policies to the festival but she held on. A look back as the 2019 events are announced.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  