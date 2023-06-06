  1. Skip to content
Driver in Finland fined €121,000 for speeding

36 minutes ago

A wealthy driver in Finland's Aaland Islands has been fined over €120,000 for speeding, where the price of speeding is determined by your income. It's his third major fine in a decade, and the first to crack six figures.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SEG5
Speed limit sign in Finland
Anders Wiklöf was driving 82 kilometers per hour in a 50 kilometer per hour zoneImage: Peter Endig/ZB/picture alliance

A wealthy driver has been fined €121,000 ($129,544) for speeding in Finland, where such penalties are calculated on the basis of an offender's income.

"I really regret the matter," Anders Wiklof told Monday's edition of the Nya Aaland,the main newspaper for the Aaland Islands, an autonomous region of Finland in the Baltic Sea.

He said that he was aware he was going from a 70 to a 50 zone and that he had been slowing down, but that evidently he had not slowed quickly enough.

He also expressed hope that the money he paid would be used for health care.

Wiklöf was driving 82 kilometers per hour (51 miles per hour) in a 50 kilometer per hour (31 miles per hour) zone when police stopped and ticketed him on Saturday. Along with getting the fine, he had his driver's license suspended for 10 days, the newspaper said.

Anders Wiklof, a businessman from the Aaland archipelago, Finland
Anders Wiklof (center of photo, dark blue jacket) is the richest person in the Aaland archipelagoImage: Pontus Höök/TT/IMAGO

Champion in speeding fines

It wasn't the first time Wiklof was caught driving too fast. In 2018, he was fined €63,680 (roughly $68,000), and he had to cough up 95,000 euros (roughly $102,000) five years earlier, also making international headlines then.

A native of Aaland, Wiklof is chairman of a holding company that includes businesses in the logistics, helicopter services, real estate, trade and tourism sectors. He's thought to be Aaland's richest resident and is sometimes nicknamed the area's "king." 

The archipelago sits at entrance to the Gulf of Bothnia, between the Finnish city of Turku, on mainland Finland's west coast, and Sweden's capital of Stockholm.

dh/msh (AP)

