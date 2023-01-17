Dresden top travel destination for 2023
The capital of Saxony was voted one of the world's top 2023 travel destinations by Lonely Planet. It is most famous for its marvellous Baroque architecture.
Canaletto's view
You should venture out over the Augustus Bridge and stand where artist Canaletto once set up his easel in 18th century to paint his famous view of Dresden. The cityscape, with the Frauenkirche church, Dresden Castle and Dresden Cathedral, has hardly changed sine. And you'll quickly understand why this beautiful city is nicknamed Florence on the Elbe.
Frauenkirche church
Frauenkirche church was totally destroyed during World War II and for 50 years its ruins remained a war memorial. After German reunification, donations from around the world helped to have it rebuilt. It now serves as a symbol of intercultural understanding and reconciliation. The church is open to visitors, guided tours are available too.
Dresden's Zwinger Palace
The Zwinger Palace is one of the most important buildings of the Baroque era. Augustus the Strong, Elector of Saxony, had it built at the beginning of the 18th century. In the 19th century, the complex was turned into a museum exhibiting paintings, Meissner porcelain and historical items.
The Grand Garden
Some two kilometers (1.4 miles) outside of the city center, you'll find Dresden's biggest park, the Grand Garden or Große Garten. It is a Baroque style landscape garden with colorful flowerbeds, established on the orders of John George III, Elector of Saxony. The rulers of Saxony spent the summer months in the Garden Palace, where they were also known to hold grand, opulent parties.
Dresden Castle
The Renaissance building is one of the city's oldest. Over the centuries, it has served as a residence for electors and kings of Saxony. Today, it houses the Dresden State Art Collections. The castle, like most buildings in Dresden, was destroyed during the World War II. In 1985, while Dresden was still under East German Communist rule, reconstruction work began.
The Green Vault
Dresden Castle has one of the biggest treasure chambers in Europe, boasting some 4,000 exhibits. The precious items are now displayed in the Historical Green Vault and the New Green Vault. In a spectacular 2019 heist, however, parts of the collection were stolen, though fortunately, many items have since been returned.
The Fürstenzug: Procession of Princes
The Fürstenzug is a large mural of a mounted procession of the rulers of Saxony. It is located on the outer wall of Dresden Castle's stables courtyard. It displays the ancestral portraits of 35 margraves, electors, dukes and kings. To make the work waterproof, it was replaced with 23,000 Meissen porcelain tiles between 1904 and 1907, making it the largest porcelain artwork in the world.
Semperoper
The Semperoper is one of Europe's most elegant opera houses. The Neo-Renaissance building was completed in 1878, and architect Gottfried Semper focused on perfecting its layout and sound. As a result, its spectacular acoustics are famous all over the world. Arial bombing during World War II completely destroyed this splendid building, so it took until 1985 for the opera house to be reopened.
The Elbe river banks
On the banks of the Elbe river, you can enjoy a panoramic view of the cityscape. During the summer, movie nights are held on the meadows. Dresden's palaces also put on festivals and events during the warmer months. One of the highlights is the Dresden Palace Night, featuring concerts and firework displays.
The Elbe river
The river adds to Dresden's quality of life, with many locals flocking here to relax and enjoy the views. Those looking to escape the hustle and bustle can treat themselves to a steamboat tour. Dresden has the oldest and biggest paddle steamer fleet in the world, with many dating back to the 19th century.