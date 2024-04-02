  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warTurkey local elections
PoliticsDemocratic Republic of Congo

DR Congo appoints 1st female prime minister

April 2, 2024

Former planning minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka has been tapped as the next prime minister of Congo. She steps into the role at a time of worsening violence in eastern DRC.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eK6v
Judith Tuluka Suminwa and Felix Tshisekedi
Judith Suminwa Tuluka was formerly the planning ministerImage: DRC Presidency/Handout/Xinhua/picture alliance

The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, has appointed Judith Suminwa Tuluka as the next prime minister of the country.

A former planning minister, Tuluka steps into the new role at a time of worsening violence in the country's mineral-rich east, which borders Rwanda.

Intense fighting between the Congolese army and the M23 rebels has exacerbated the security crisis there, with the long-running conflict having displaced more than 7 million people, according to the UN. It is one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

PM says challenges are not insurmountable in 1st speech

Tuluka delivered her first speech on national television on Monday, saying that the "task is big, the challenges are immense but together... we will get there."

"I am aware of the great responsibility that is mine," she added, saying she wanted to work "for peace and development" so that the "Congolese people can benefit from the resources" of the country.

By appointing Tuluka, President Felix Tshisekedi delivered on a campaign promise as well as made an important step toward the formation of a new government after being reelected late last year.

Explainer: Insecurity in DR Congo

New PM to work toward peace and development

Tuluka's appointment comes after weeks of uncertainty. It is still going to be months before a new government is formed since the process requires deliberations with several political parties.

Far from the nation’s capital, Kinshasa, eastern Congo has long been overrun by more than 120 armed groups seeking a share of the region’s gold and other resources as they carry out mass killings.

Both regional and UN peacekeepers have been asked to leave Congo after the government accused them of failing to resolve the conflict. 

Tuluka promised to work towards peace and development, as well as on the number of promises made by the president on the campaign trail including better living conditions for people.

mfi/rm (AFP, AP, Reuters) 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A view of young mother Claudine, an internally displaced person, with her two children in a refugee camp

Congo fighting forces people from their homes

Congo fighting forces people from their homes

In eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, heavy fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels is driving displacement and regional tensions. As UN peacekeepers began withdrawing this week, there are fears the situation could escalate further.
ConflictsFebruary 29, 202402:59 min
Thousands who are fleeing the ongoing conflict between government forces and M-23 rebels reach the entrance the Democratic Republic of Congo eastern city of Goma Wednesday, February 7, 2024

DR Congo: UN Security Council sanctions 6 rebels over violence

DR Congo: UN Security Council sanctions 6 rebels over violence

The UN Security Council has sanctioned 6 people from armed groups amid escalation between the Congolese government and M23 rebels. The US and France called for Rwanda to stop supporting the group.
ConflictsFebruary 21, 2024