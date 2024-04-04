  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warNATO
CatastropheTaiwan

Dozens still missing or stranded after Taiwan quake

Alexandria Williams
April 4, 2024

After the strongest earthquake in 25 years hit Taiwan’s eastern coast on Wednesday, emergency crews are working to clear roads and secure damaged buildings. Authorities say 10 people were killed and over 1,000 injured across Taiwan.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eR4t
Skip next section Similar stories from Taiwan

Similar stories from Taiwan

For decades, Taiwan has been storing barrels of radioactive waste on Orchid Island, home to some 5,000 people.

Living next to Taiwan's nuclear dump site

For decades, Taiwan has been storing barrels of radioactive waste on Orchid Island, home to some 5,000 people.
SocietyDecember 16, 202102:59 min
external

Video art under quarantine

For video artist Chen Mao-Chang, the pandemic has been a reminder of life's impermanence.
HealthMay 27, 202203:26 min
Skip next section More on Catastrophe from Asia

More on Catastrophe from Asia

Villagers offer prayers pray during a funeral

Hopes of finding more survivors on Java fading

Dozens of people are still missing after the deadly earthquake that hit Indonesia's main island of Java.
CatastropheNovember 25, 202202:01 min
external

Pakistan: Farmer grapples with crop loss

In the wake of devastating flooding, many people in Pakistan have lost their livelihoods.
CatastropheSeptember 15, 202201:24 min
external

Bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

More than 20 people are dead after an aviation disaster in the Himalayan mountains.
CatastropheMay 30, 202201:44 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Catastrophe from around the world

More on Catastrophe from around the world

A view of members of Dresden's fire department walking next to a wall of sandbags erected near the bank of the Elbe river

Parts of Europe hit by severe flooding

Rivers have burst their banks in many areas, flooding homes and prompting evacuations.
CatastropheDecember 28, 202301:53 min
An underwater view of the Titan submersible

After Titan loss, calls for regulation on deep sea tourism

The death of all five passengers on board the Titan submersible has triggered questions of safety and ethics.
CatastropheJune 23, 202302:40 min
Equipment is loaded onto the Horizon Arctic before vessel's deployment to the search area of a missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible.

Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible

A complex search is underway for a submersible that was headed for the wreck of the Titanic when it went missing.
CatastropheJune 21, 202302:02 min
Show more