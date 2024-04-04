Dozens still missing or stranded after Taiwan quake

CatastropheTaiwanDozens still missing or stranded after Taiwan quakeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheTaiwanAlexandria Williams04/04/2024April 4, 2024After the strongest earthquake in 25 years hit Taiwan’s eastern coast on Wednesday, emergency crews are working to clear roads and secure damaged buildings. Authorities say 10 people were killed and over 1,000 injured across Taiwan.https://p.dw.com/p/4eR4tAdvertisement