Law and JusticeGermany

Dozens arrested over coup plot in Germany

22 hours ago

German authorities have foiled an alleged plot aimed to topple the Berlin government by force. Dozens of arrests were made across the nation in overnight raids targeting a far-right movement that rejects the legitimacy of the current German state.

German government marks anniversary: A year in crisis mode

Politics4 hours ago
