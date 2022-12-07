Dozens arrested over coup plot in Germany

Law and JusticeGermanyDozens arrested over coup plot in GermanyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoLaw and JusticeGermany22 hours ago22 hours agoGerman authorities have foiled an alleged plot aimed to topple the Berlin government by force. Dozens of arrests were made across the nation in overnight raids targeting a far-right movement that rejects the legitimacy of the current German state.https://p.dw.com/p/4KcRJAdvertisement