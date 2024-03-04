Dorothee Grüner

Dorothee studied science of communication, politics, and psychology at the University of Münster and the Free University of Amsterdam. Throughout her studies, she worked as a freelance reporter for a regional German newspaper. Dorothee also did various internships at television networks and newspapers.

She graduated from journalism school Deutsche Journalistenschule (DJS).

Dorothee joined DW in 2005. Currently, she is planning and producing shows for Shift as an editor and is also working as a reporter for the format. She is interested in finding out how digitalization is influencing people’s lives around the world and how technologies like AI and robots are shaping our societies.