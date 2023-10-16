  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
Polish elections
Cars and TransportationGermany

Door-to-door: Remote-controlled instead of autonomous

Fabian Dittmann
October 16, 2023

Controlling cars remotely if they can't drive autonomously. That's the idea of a Berlin startup: a door-to-door service with remote-controlled, all-electric cars. Trucks on a factory site could also be controlled in this way.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XM2T