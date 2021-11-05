Does the sun rotate around its own axis?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
DW's viewers question this week comes from Román Gomez in Mexico.
NASA launched a spacecraft on a 12-year mission to explore Jupiter's Trojan asteroids for the first time. The probe will gather new insights into the formation of the solar system.
Every 11 years, the sun's magnetic field flips. It all starts with a show of black sunspots on its surface, Max Planck scientist Robert Cameron explains.
Tomorrow Today looks at the big picture this week, the very big picture encompassing the entire universe, before turning to the teeniest of organisms right here on Earth.
How likely is it that we will one day discover a planet with an ecosystem like Earth's? What if the Earth's diverse and complex life forms are unique?
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version