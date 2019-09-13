 Do you like gardening  –  either outside or on the balcony? | Lifestyle | DW | 18.09.2019

Lifestyle

Do you like gardening  –  either outside or on the balcony?

We wanted a photo of you gardening – either outside or with your favorite plant at home. Find out here whether you have won an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch.

DW Euromaxx Gewinner Zuschaueraktion Gartenfotos (Jorge Nuño)

Many of you have sent us photos of you gardening this week, either outside in your own garden, on your balcony or in your apartment. Many thanks to all participants!

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion KW 37 Kleingarten

We raffled off an exclusive Euromaxx-design wristwatch among all entries. The winner was Jorgem Nuño from Mexico. 

Congratulations!

