We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
We wanted a photo of you gardening – either outside or with your favorite plant at home. Find out here whether you have won an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch.
Many of you have sent us photos of you gardening this week, either outside in your own garden, on your balcony or in your apartment. Many thanks to all participants!
We raffled off an exclusive Euromaxx-design wristwatch among all entries. The winner was Jorgem Nuño from Mexico. Congratulations!
The most popular means of transport in the world is the car. But there are also other ways to get around – like by bicycle, boat or plane or more unusually by skateboard, soapbox or rickshaw.
We asked you to send us a postcard with a picture of your hometown or a beautiful landscape. You can find out whether you won the travel set here.
We wanted you to tell us which extraordinary challenges you have already mastered or when you have dared to do something quite unusual. Find out here whether you have won an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch.
They're not always easy watches, but necessary ones, as they show from a new perspective how people deal with conflict and injustice. Here's a selection of 10 films presented at the Human Rights Film Festival in Berlin.
For English readers, Saša Stanišić is the most famous author among the six finalists for the literature award. But before they're translated from German, here's a peek at the titles that are seen as this year's best.
One of the world's most celebrated violinists, Anne-Sophie Mutter is among the five prizewinners of the prestigious Japanese award that has been called the Nobel Prize for the arts.
Around 2.5 million tons of sausages are eaten in Germany every year. Anyone visiting the country and wanting to munch away should know a little about it. So what do you know about German sausages?
The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?
© 2019 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version