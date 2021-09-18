Do football clubs have to be socially responsible?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
How the hell can football teams be socially responsible? Well, some have always been, some want to be, and others pretend to be. So who's who?
A change in Germany’s pandemic strategy means that some stadiums are at full capacity, with masks no longer obligatory. Though some groups have criticized the new concept, fans are returning after a 19-month-absence.
German second division club St. Pauli have asked police why they have appeared alongside jihadi and far-right groups on a UK counterterrorism guide. The club are renowned for their activism and their fans are baffled.
With the pandemic exposing football's financial frailties, former St Pauli and German Football League boss Andreas Rettig has joined calls for reform. Speaking to DW, he says the answer is not to be found in England.
The club image has appeared along with a swastika and those representing jihadi groups. The UK government is trying to make public sector workers aware of symbols that represent a possible terror threat.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version