Disney's 'Avengers: Endgame' breaks global movie box office record

The fourth and final instalment of the Avengers movie series shattered records at the box office just a day after its release, according to figures provided by producer Walt Disney Company on Saturday.

It broke the global record by taking $644 million (€576 million) at the box office by the end of Friday. The previous record holder was "Avengers: Infinity War" with $641 million.

"Avengers: Endgame" opened on Friday, with some advance screenings on Thursday night, grossing a record $156.7 million (€139 million) in the US. The opening surpassed the gains of science-fiction epic "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which grossed $119 million in 2015.

The strong opening can be credited to its wider release, as "The Force Awakens" was available on fewer screens at the time. But it can also be attributed to a strong fan following and the wide success of the third installment "Avengers: Infinity War."

Outside the US, "Avengers: Endgame" took an estimated $487 million at the end of Friday, surpassing "The Fate of the Furious" aka "Fast & Furious 8" which took $443 million in 2017 to set the previous record.

Over three hours long

The Walt Disney Company had "cautiously" predicted an unprecedented $300 million but in the event, went well beyond its target.

"Endgame" will be the last movie of the Avengers series and has a running time of more than three hours. Film critics all over the US have given the movie overwhelmingly positive reviews.

The film concludes the saga of the six original Avengers in Marvel's cinematic universe, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Hulk and Thor.

In the finale, the Avengers embark on an epic fight to kill supervillain Thanos, who wreaked havoc on Earth in the last movie.

