  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Dokumentation "Unterm Radar – Wege aus der digitalen Überwachung"
Image: ZED
Digital World

Disappear - Cover Your Online Tracks

2 hours ago

The personal data of Internet users is the new gold. Whether it’s cybercriminals, online giants or intelligence agencies - they all want to get their hands on it.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JPeX

That’s because control over this kind of information means power. But how can the private sphere be protected?

Dokumentation
Image: ZED

Many people want to control the circulation of their personal data on the Internet - but in our digitalized world, can we really manage without online tools? Using concrete examples taken from real life, this documentary explores potential solutions to the problem. 

Data protection on the Internet is a key issue in the age of digital mass surveillance. Despite mostly feeble attempts at regulation, the World Wide Web remains a veritable data jungle where, when it comes to protecting their personal information, citizens have little choice but to take matters into their own hands. But because not everyone is exposed to the same risks, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. 

Dokumentation
Image: ZED

In Berlin, the young performer Max wants to evade tracking by the "Big Five" and offer artists and clubs an alternative to Facebook. At a secondary school in Casablanca, students learn about the dangers of cybermobbing. In Hong Kong, a researcher and potential target of Chinese authorities learns how to make herself invisible online. And in the US, investigative journalists explore ways to communicate with their sources away from the gaze of cybersurveillance - against the backdrop of extradition proceedings against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. 

Dokumentation
Image: ZED

The protagonists of this film present practical solutions - for example, alternatives to WhatsApp, Safari or Google Maps - as well as online strategies such as data compartmentalization. The documentary also examines the possibilities of free and open-source software as well as Fediverse, a new social media network affording users control of their data. 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

TUE 13.12.2022 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 13.12.2022 – 04:15 UTC
TUE 13.12.2022 – 18:15 UTC
WED 14.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 17.12.2022 – 08:15 UTC
SUN 17.12.2022 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

WED 14.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 17.12.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Column of tanks marked with the Z symbol stretches into the distance

EU lawmakers could name Russia a 'state sponsor' of terror

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of adults and children and a donkey cart

Somalia's food crisis claims young lives

Somalia's food crisis claims young lives

Food Security20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

People read copies of morning newspapers carrying headline news of the Supreme Court decision against Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling, at a stall, in Peshawar, Pakistan

Pakistan: Newspapers fight for survival as sales plunge

Pakistan: Newspapers fight for survival as sales plunge

Media22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Burnt-out house with police and bystanders

Germany remembers racist murders of Mölln

Germany remembers racist murders of Mölln

Society3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi

'Europe has displayed considerable solidarity'

'Europe has displayed considerable solidarity'

Conflicts10 hours ago10:55 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Fußball-WM Katar 2022 | England v Iran

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

SportsNovember 21, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A police officer lifts barricade tape while in their vehicle as they respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

CrimeNovember 21, 202202:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

Man, shouting, holds up a blue scarf with the name Lionel Messi

Argentina: More interested in Messi than human rights

Argentina: More interested in Messi than human rights

Politics18 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage