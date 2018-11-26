Dirty Deals – Ep 09: Free at Last!

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
After Zita is declared innocent, many of her followers are calling on her to run for mayor so she can clean up the corruption at City Hall. Will she do it?
After a tumult at her campaign rally, Beri isn’t so sure any more if she really has what it takes to run for mayor and fight corruption systematically. Can Zita convince her to go on?
Zita appears in court, charged with publishing classified information with the intention of inciting social unrest. She pleads "not guilty". Will she be able to defend herself?
After Zita was kidnapped, her parents appeal for her release on radio. On social media, a hashtag calling for her release is trending. Will all these efforts bear fruit?
