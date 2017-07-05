Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Dior – Fashion label and designer
French designer Christian Dior founded the famous fashion house and label in 1946 in Paris. Since then it has grown into a major, international luxury brand on the Paris stock exchange.
Is there a more iconic silhouette than Christian Dior's New Look? Marking 70 years since the start of the fashion house, a Paris museum is hosting a huge retrospective on the life and work of the world-famous designer.