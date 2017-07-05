Visit the new DW website

Dior

Dior – Fashion label and designer

French designer Christian Dior founded the famous fashion house and label in 1946 in Paris. Since then it has grown into a major, international luxury brand on the Paris stock exchange.

07.2017 Ausstellung CHRISTIAN DIOR, COUTURIER DU RÊVE im Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris (5. Juli 2017 bis 7. Januar 2018): Dior loved working with bright colours. The exhibition devotes an entire corridor to the topic, where garments and accessories are ordered by colours, from black to white.

A look back: 70 years of Christian Dior 05.07.2017

Marking 70 years since the start of the Dior fashion house, the Musee des Arts Decoratifs in Paris is hosting a huge retrospective on the life and work of the world-famous designer.
Major Christian Dior exhibition marks 70 years of iconic fashion house 05.07.2017

Is there a more iconic silhouette than Christian Dior's New Look? Marking 70 years since the start of the fashion house, a Paris museum is hosting a huge retrospective on the life and work of the world-famous designer.
ARCHIV - Der französische Modeschöpfer Christian Dior mit seinen Models Sylvia (l) und Simone bei der Vorstellung einer Frühlingskollektion (Archivfoto vom 25.04.1950). Der Name Christian Dior steht nicht nur für Luxus, Sehnsüchte und Träume, sondern vor allem für Non-Konformismus. Denn als der damals noch unbekannte Modeschöpfer am 12. Februar 1947 seine erste Kollektion zeigte, schwamm er bereits gegen Strom. - nur s/w - (zu dpa-Korr. Christian Dior - luxuriöser Non-Konformismus seit 60 Jahren vom 06.02.2007) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

The New Look: How Christian Dior revolutionized fashion 70 years ago 10.02.2017

Only two years after the end of World War II, the French couturier presented a collection that symbolized not only a departure from previous styles, but the beginning of a new society.
BG Christian Dior: New Look Copyright: Laziz Hamani (via Jan Tomes)

The evolution of Christian Dior's revolutionary New Look 10.02.2017

Only two years after the end of World War II, the French couturier presented a collection that symbolized not only a departure from previous styles, but the beginning of a new society.
ARCHIV - Der französische Modeschöpfer Christian Dior mit seinen Models Sylvia (l) und Simone bei der Vorstellung einer Frühlingskollektion (Archivfoto vom 25.04.1950). Der Name Christian Dior steht nicht nur für Luxus, Sehnsüchte und Träume, sondern vor allem für Non-Konformismus. Denn als der damals noch unbekannte Modeschöpfer am 12. Februar 1947 seine erste Kollektion zeigte, schwamm er bereits gegen Strom. - nur s/w - (zu dpa-Korr. Christian Dior - luxuriöser Non-Konformismus seit 60 Jahren vom 06.02.2007) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Haute Couture in Paris: 70 years of Dior 25.01.2017

In 1947 Christian Dior presented his first haute couture show in Paris and revolutionized the female silhouette with his "New Look". The designer label is still one of the biggest names in fashion today.
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 02: Maria Grazia Chiuri attends the goop mrkt grand opening event at The Shops at Columbus Circle on December 2, 2015 in New York City. +++ (C) Getty Images/M. Eisman

Maria Grazia Chiuri named first female director of Christian Dior 08.07.2016

The House of Dior has named Maria Grazia Chiuri as its new creative director. The French fashion house hopes to replicate the sales success engineered by Chiuri for Italian label Valentino.
25.01.2016+++ PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 25: Models walk the runway during the Christian Dior Spring Summer 2016 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) +++ (C) Getty Images/P. Le Segretain

Fashion Icon (2): Christian Dior 28.01.2016

French fashion house Christian Dior epitomizes Parisian chic, innovation and elegance. For decades, the label has shaped the global fashion industry, both with its classic models and more spectacular designs.