Film

Dinner for One: Germany's cult British classic premieres in the UK in full length

The sketch with British stars started out in English music halls. Its filmed version holds the Guinness World Record for the most repeated TV program. But the classic was never shown in the UK in full length - until now.

Film - Dinner for One oder Der 90. Geburtstag (picture-alliance/dpa)

It's a sketch that's totally unknown in the English-speaking world, despite its origins in British music halls.

In Germany, as well as in different European countries, it has cult status. In a bid to make casual conversation, a German might ask "Same procedure as last year?" referring to film's most famous line. But English-speaking visitors to Germany will be simply confused by continual references to this obscure sketch.

The "most British" German film has never been shown in a British cinema or shown in full on British television in full length - until now.

It is getting its UK premiere at a comedy film festival in Campbeltown, Scotland, as part of the Scottish Comedy Film Festival's Slapstick Weekend taking place from November 23-25.

A peculiar tradition

Millions of Germans take part in this New Year's Eve ritual: watching a black-and-white English-language television sketch called Dinner for One, or the 90th Birthday that was recorded in 1963. Every year it is screened, usually several times, by most of Germany's regional public TV channels. Despite being in English, it is broadcast without subtitles.

The 18-minute slapstick sketch, acted by Freddie Frinton and May Warden, has become the highest-rated TV show in German history, and holds the Guinness World Record for the most repeated television program ever.

The skit has been parodied hundreds of times, whether as a reenactment using Lego bricks, a Norwegian punk version or a German-Turkish one, called Döner for One.

A 2011 version called Euros for No One features a digital version of German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Nicolas Sarkozy, about the Eurozone debt crisis.

In 2016, Netflix released its own parody to promote its shows; the absent guests of the elderly woman who is celebrating her 90th birthday in the skit are Frank Underwood (House of Cards), Pablo Escobar (Narcos), Saul Goodman (Better Call Saul) and Crazy Eyes (Orange Is The New Black).

Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy in a parody of Dinner for One (WDR)

Merkel and Sarkozy's heads were used in one parody of the sketch

Anyone who didn't grow up with the tradition might find it difficult to understand why this particular sketch became so popular. Its slapstick style is meanwhile outdated and the whole structure is, by today's standards, simple and repetitive. But nostalgia is, by definition, wanting to repeat and return to something that's outdated, in an idealized, simplified version — which makes the sketch a perfect candidate for a reassuring end-of-year ritual.   

Ahead of the UK premiere, the son of comedian Fred Frinton offered his explanation for the German tradition: "I think they see it as quintessentially English," Mike Frinton told the Scottish newspaper The Herald. "Here's this old lady hanging on to her colonial friends, and it's almost become like the Queen's speech. Just as you can't get on with Christmas Day without watching that [in the UK], in Germany you can't get on with New Year's Eve without seeing Dinner for One."

Read more: 10 German traditions on New Year's Eve

Same procedure…

Written by author Lauri Wylie in the 1920s, the Dinner for One sketch was originally performed in British music halls. Actor Freddie Frinton began to play James in 1954, and shortly thereafter May Warden took over the role of Miss Sophie, previously portrayed by her daughter Audrey.

In the early 1960s, German television producer Peter Frankenfeld and director Heinz Dunkhase saw Dinner for One in Blackpool and invited Frinton and Warden to fly back to Hamburg to record the sketch, using the relatively new technology of videotape, for a one-time broadcast in 1963.

Studio employees and in-house secretaries served as the live audience for the sketch about a butler who gets riotously drunk while serving food and drinks to his employer and her imaginary guests on her 90th birthday.

The running joke is that Sophie sits alone at the table because she has outlived all her male guests, who were her former lovers; the last was buried 25 years earlier. Butler James assumes the role of each "guest" to toast Miss Sophie with champagne, wine, port and so on throughout the meal. Before each toast, he asks plaintively: "Same procedure as last year, Miss Sophie?" to which she replies, "The same procedure as every year, James."

That line, "Same procedure as every year," (in the original English) has become a popular catchphrase in Germany.

It is repeated one final time after dinner as butler James escorts Miss Sophie upstairs to bed, with Frinton leering knowingly at the audience and affirming, "I'll do my very best!"

An accidental New Year's tradition

In its first decade, the sketch was replayed only sporadically on German television. It was used as a New Year's Eve filler on the public television station NDR in Hamburg in 1972 and it quickly became a regular part of German New Year's Eve celebrations. The plot of the sketch has nothing to do with New Year's Eve.

Over the years, it became a cult classic in Germany — to the extent that it is shown on dozens of regional channels at some point over New Year and NDR shows it six or seven times during New Year's Eve, including a colorized version.

NDR recorded several different versions of the sketch, but the best-known is the 18-minute version, shot in a single take, with an introduction, or explanation, in German by announcer Heinz Piper. Swiss television invited Frinton and Warden to record its own, shorter, version of the sketch, which has also been broadcast for years on New Year's Eve.

The popularity of Dinner for One has also spread to other countries, particularly Scandinavia, where it has also become an end-of-year tradition. It was even shown on East German television, beginning in 1988.

A silly moment of merriment

Frinton was a master at playing comic drunks and had a huge following on British television in the 1950s. His career was in a lull when he taped the German version of his popular sketch. He died of a heart attack at 59 in 1968, before the many reruns of the sketch made him a household name in Germany.

Warden died 10 years later, three years before what would have been her own 90th birthday.

  • Man on a sled (picture-alliance)

    10 German traditions on New Year's Eve

    Slide into the New Year

    Shortly before New Year's Eve, people you meet will typically wish you a "Guten Rutsch," which literally translates as "have a good slide." The expression could come from the Yiddish word "rosch." Rosh Hashanah, the name of the Jewish New Year, is, however, set in the fall on a different date every year. Other linguists relate the expression to the archaic German meaning of "Rutsch" - a journey.

  • Mushrooms with cartoon faces (Fotolia/B. Bonaposta)

    10 German traditions on New Year's Eve

    Offer lucky charms

    If a German gives you a little gift like this one New Year's Eve you're allowed to find it ugly, but you should at least know the intention is to bring you good luck for the new year. Lucky charms in Germany include such "Glückspilze" (lucky mushrooms), ladybugs, four-leaf clovers and little pigs.

  • Bowle (Imago)

    10 German traditions on New Year's Eve

    Prepare a big bowl of 'Bowle'

    Germans might believe that "Bowle" is an English word, but it's not at all - though it's probably derived from the word "bowl" - as you need a huge one to serve it. "Bowle" is a German term for punch. For many Germans, this is a must-have party drink on New Year's Eve. Typically combining fruits, alcohol and juice, there are countless recipes, including delicious alcohol-free variations.

  • Raclette (Fotolia/thongsee)

    10 German traditions on New Year's Eve

    Enjoy hours of food

    Although you might end up at a party with a buffet of finger food, many people choose dishes that can be eaten over several hours as their last meal of the year, such as fondue, in which pieces of meat are cooked in hot oil. Also popular is raclette (pictured), where cheese is melted on a table-top grill, accompanied by meats, pickles and potatoes. The long meal shortens the wait until midnight.

  • Melting lead - Bleigießen German tradition (Fotolia/thongsee)

    10 German traditions on New Year's Eve

    Look into the future by melting lead

    For this New Year's Eve custom, people take turns letting a little piece of lead or tin melt in a spoon held over a small flame, and then drop it quickly into cold water. The strange shapes it then takes on are supposed to reveal what the year ahead will bring. This fortune-telling method called "Bleigiessen" (lead pouring) even has a technical term in English: molybdomancy.

  • Film - Dinner for One (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 German traditions on New Year's Eve

    Laugh with the cult classic 'Dinner for One'

    In 1963, a British sketch, "Dinner for One," was broadcast for the first time on German TV - and has been aired on December 31 for many years, becoming the most frequently repeated TV program ever. It's in English, but the humor is easy to get. An aristocrat woman celebrates her 90th birthday; her butler, covering for her absent guests, gets drunk, repeating "the same procedure as every year."

  • Angela Merkel New Year's address from 2005-2014 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 German traditions on New Year's Eve

    Listen to the chancellor's New Year's speech

    Angela Merkel has held many already: The chancellor's New Year's speech to the nation has been broadcast on December 31 since 1969. The speech can sound very similar from year to year - sometimes more literally than others. In 1986, Chancellor Helmut Kohl's address from 1985 was re-aired instead of the new one, allegedly "by mistake."

  • Midnight celebrations (Fotolia/Fotowerk)

    10 German traditions on New Year's Eve

    Wish a Happy New Year

    After counting down the last seconds of the year, you can kiss the people you love, wish everyone the best for the upcoming year and contact your family and friends who aren't with you. "Frohes neues Jahr" is German for Happy New Year. Some people might light sparklers like this woman, but many Germans have more ambitious fireworks ready to be lit at midnight...

  • Fireworks on New Year's Eve (imago/Michael Schulz)

    10 German traditions on New Year's Eve

    Start the New Year with a bang

    At the stroke of midnight, it might be difficult to sincerely wish people around you a Happy New Year, as loud fireworks start exploding everywhere. In Germany, consumer fireworks can be legally sold over the last three days of the year to be lit for the big night. Some people stock up to put on a bombastic show for the neighbors. Traditionally, loud noises were believed to drive out evil spirits.

  • Cork of champagne bottle flying (Fotolia/psdesign1)

    10 German traditions on New Year's Eve

    Drink a glass of 'Sekt' at midnight

    Clinking glasses might not be as loud as fireworks; filled with champagne or "Sekt" (German sparkling wine), they can definitely help people get in good spirits. The midnight toast is an international tradition, but the Germans have a specific expression to say cheers that night: "Prosit Neujahr." The word "Prosit" comes from Latin and means "may it succeed."

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


