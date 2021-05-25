 Did anyone monitor seismic activity at Mount Nyiragongo? | Africa | DW | 26.05.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Africa

Did anyone monitor seismic activity at Mount Nyiragongo?

The regional observatory stationed in Goma to monitor the Mount Nyiragongo volcano had not been working for several months, DW has learned. The Goma Volcano Observatory was caught by surprise.

  • Youngsters taking selfies next to the lava

    IN PICTURES: Mount Nyiragongo erupts in the Democratic Republic of Congo

    Death toll likely to rise

    At least 15 people died, including nine in a traffic accident as residents fled, four who tried to escape Munzenze prison in Goma and two who burned to death, government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said. The death toll could rise as authorities in hard-hit villages continue to assess the damage. A total of 17 outlying villages were hit.

  • Spectators near the slow moving lava

    IN PICTURES: Mount Nyiragongo erupts in the Democratic Republic of Congo

    170 children still missing

    More than 170 children were feared missing on Sunday as UNICEF officials said they were organizing transit centers to help unaccompanied children in the wake of the disaster. Three health centers, a primary school and a water pipeline were destroyed.

  • Lava flowing through a cluster of makeshift homes

    IN PICTURES: Mount Nyiragongo erupts in the Democratic Republic of Congo

    Thousands flee Goma

    The International Federation of Red Cross said that between 3,000 and 5,000 people fled into Rwanda on Saturday, many of them peasants and farmers with livestock. Some began returning on Sunday. A further 25,000 others sought refuge to the northwest in Sake, according to UNICEF.

  • Lava running down the mountain

    IN PICTURES: Mount Nyiragongo erupts in the Democratic Republic of Congo

    Lava headed for Goma

    Some peoplereturned home the night after Mount Nyiragongo erupted, sending dangerous lava flows in the direction of the nearby city of Goma. There were fears that lava could flow around 20 km (12.5 miles) to the lakeside city, but the flows stopped just short.

  • A man standing in the ruins of a house

    IN PICTURES: Mount Nyiragongo erupts in the Democratic Republic of Congo

    Limited access for relief work

    Lava crossed a main road running north of Goma, severing a key aid and supply route, and the city's principal supply of electricity, delivered by the Congolese Water and Electricity Distribution Company, was cut.

  • Smoke rising off lava

    IN PICTURES: Mount Nyiragongo erupts in the Democratic Republic of Congo

    What's next?

    The government has sent a delegation to Goma to help the disaster response efforts. But authorities have warned that the danger is not yet over and that seismic activity in the area could cause further lava flows.

    Author: Abu-Bakarr Jalloh


  • Youngsters taking selfies next to the lava

    IN PICTURES: Mount Nyiragongo erupts in the Democratic Republic of Congo

    Death toll likely to rise

    At least 15 people died, including nine in a traffic accident as residents fled, four who tried to escape Munzenze prison in Goma and two who burned to death, government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said. The death toll could rise as authorities in hard-hit villages continue to assess the damage. A total of 17 outlying villages were hit.

  • Spectators near the slow moving lava

    IN PICTURES: Mount Nyiragongo erupts in the Democratic Republic of Congo

    170 children still missing

    More than 170 children were feared missing on Sunday as UNICEF officials said they were organizing transit centers to help unaccompanied children in the wake of the disaster. Three health centers, a primary school and a water pipeline were destroyed.

  • Lava flowing through a cluster of makeshift homes

    IN PICTURES: Mount Nyiragongo erupts in the Democratic Republic of Congo

    Thousands flee Goma

    The International Federation of Red Cross said that between 3,000 and 5,000 people fled into Rwanda on Saturday, many of them peasants and farmers with livestock. Some began returning on Sunday. A further 25,000 others sought refuge to the northwest in Sake, according to UNICEF.

  • Lava running down the mountain

    IN PICTURES: Mount Nyiragongo erupts in the Democratic Republic of Congo

    Lava headed for Goma

    Some peoplereturned home the night after Mount Nyiragongo erupted, sending dangerous lava flows in the direction of the nearby city of Goma. There were fears that lava could flow around 20 km (12.5 miles) to the lakeside city, but the flows stopped just short.

  • A man standing in the ruins of a house

    IN PICTURES: Mount Nyiragongo erupts in the Democratic Republic of Congo

    Limited access for relief work

    Lava crossed a main road running north of Goma, severing a key aid and supply route, and the city's principal supply of electricity, delivered by the Congolese Water and Electricity Distribution Company, was cut.

  • Smoke rising off lava

    IN PICTURES: Mount Nyiragongo erupts in the Democratic Republic of Congo

    What's next?

    The government has sent a delegation to Goma to help the disaster response efforts. But authorities have warned that the danger is not yet over and that seismic activity in the area could cause further lava flows.

    Author: Abu-Bakarr Jalloh


Jack Kahorha, a DW correspondent based in the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma, reported that the Goma Volcano Observatory had not been able to keep tabs on the seismic activity at Mount Nyiragongo.

"The volcanic observatory was not able to monitor the situation on the ground," Kahorha said.  "The information we received is that the observatory had not been monitoring the volcano for seven months until it erupted. The team also had no internet at the station. And they have not been paid for several months, while we understand that the World Bank had given a significant donation for the observatory's upkeep."

Mount Nyiragongo erupted suddenly on Saturday night, turning the sky a fiery red. About 1,000 houses were destroyed and more than 5,000 people displaced by the eruption, the United Nations said.

The seismic monitoring agency RSM in neighboring Rwanda, whose border runs close to Goma, said it had detected a 5.1-magnitude earthquake at 5:46 am (0345 GMT), followed by a 4.1-magnitude tremor at 6:12 am. Local volcanologists have recorded hundreds of shocks.

Relief efforts to save lives

The UN peacekeeping mission in the region reported that the lava was not flowing toward Goma, a city of nearly 2 million people. Residents reported feeling tremors at regular intervals throughout Tuesday night. On Wednesday two powerful shocks triggered widespread alarm and caused terrified people to run out of their homes.

"According to the authorities, 32 people have died in incidents related to the eruption, including seven people killed by lava flow and five others asphyxiated by gases," the UN refugee agency UNHCR said.

DW's Etienne Gatanazi, reporting from Rubavu in Rwanda, said panic has gripped the border town and many people were still fleeing on Wednesday. Rubavu is located at the foot of Mount Nyiragongo. "Rubavu is becoming a ghost city as fumes from the volcano made everything invisible to see," Gatanazi said. The tremors destroyed more than 140 buildings in the town.

"We have never seen anything like this before," Elysee, a resident of Rubavu, told DW. "We are feeling tremors constantly, and people are always running in disarray. These earthquakes are beyond what we knew."

Aid agencies have set up a temporary refugee camp in the Busasamana sector of Rubavu for people fleeing Goma and nearby villages. More than 600 people have so far sought refuge there, as schools in the district have had to close.

Watch video 01:34

DR Congo volcano eruption leaves death and destruction

Roads cut off

The DR Congo government said a 1.7 km (1.1 mile) stretch of road connecting Goma to the north of the province was covered with lava, blocking the movement of people and goods. Some 280,000 people were displaced by conflict and fighting in the area before the eruption.

According to DW's Jack Kahorha, government officials are nowhere to be seen. "There is no communication on the part of government to tell people what to do and how to keep safe," he said.

"There is no assistance coming in right now and we do not know what the Congolese government is doing to help."

Spewing water through cracks

Multiple cracks in the earth have emerged in Goma in the last day, some several hundred meters long across the city's main boulevards. Some are spewing water, possibly from nearby Lake Kivu.

"The opening of these cracks on the roads like this is terrifying," said Joseph Mapendo, a 32-year-old motorbike taxi driver. "They should tell us if we should evacuate the town or

if we can stay until the tremors are over."

The lava flow stopped a few hundred meters short of Goma city limits, but wrecked 17 villages on the way, cut the principal electricity supply and blocked a major road, disrupting aid deliveries to one of the most food-insecure places in Africa.

Mount Nyiragongo

The death toll is expected to climb

Mount Nyiragongo is Africa's most active volcano. It last erupted in January 2002 and covered large swathes of Goma, killing about 250 people. The last major eruption was in 1977 with a devastating effect, killing roughly 2,000 people.

The city experienced 119 tremors on Monday, but the intensity has started to decrease, said Kasereka Mahinda, scientific director at the Goma Volcano Observatory.

The lava lake in the volcano's crater appears to have refilled, raising fears of new fissures or another eruption, UNHCR said.

Listen to audio 29:59

AfricaLink on Air - 25 May 2021

DW recommends

If you live near one of these volcanos, move!

If you live in the Philippines or Papua New Guinea right now, you'll know the score: Active volcanos can come alive and erupt any time, spewing lava and destruction. Here are some of the world's most dangerous hot spots.  

Advertisement
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  