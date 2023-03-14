Dick Fosbury: High jump legend dies age 76

The Olympic champion revolutionized the high jump by leaping backwards to develop the "Fosbury Flop" that is now widely used by athletes. Team USA has paid tribute to an "Olympic pioneer."

American high jump champion Dick Fosbury — whose unique jumping style would become the 'Fosbury Flop' — has died at the age of 76, his agent said on Monday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must announce that longtime friend and client Dick Fosbury passed away peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning after a brief recurrence of lymphoma," Ray Schulte wrote on Instagram.

"The track and field legend is survived by his wife Robin Tomasi, son Erich Fosbury and stepdaughters Stephanie Thomas-Phipps... and Kristin Thompson."

Fosbury won gold in the high jump at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City with his technique of jumping back-first, setting an Olympic record of 2.24 meters (7 feet, 4 1/4 inches) and changing the sport forever.

This technique is now used by all high jumpers today.

Tributes flow for Olympic 'legend'

Athletes and sporting officials from around the globe paid tribute to Fosbury.

Team USA posted on Twitter that Fosbury was "truly an Olympic pioneer and legend."

"With his groundbreaking 'Fosbury Flop' technique, Dick Fosbury not only won Olympic gold at Mexico City 1968 but also revolutionized the high jump," the team said.

The President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, said Forbury was "always true to the Olympic values" and "will forever be remembered as an outstanding Olympic champion.

"The world legend is probably used too often," said US champion sprinter Michael Johnson on Twitter.

"Dick Fosbury was a true LEGEND! He changed an entire event forever with a technique that looked crazy at the time but the result made it the standard."

zc/rt (AP, Reuters, AFP)