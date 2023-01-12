  1. Skip to content
Diana Piñeros, DW reporter
Image: Boris Geilert/DW

Diana Piñeros

Colombian journalist working at DW since 2018.

Diana Piñeros studied Journalism in Bogotá and worked for media broadcasters like El Tiempo, City Noticias and Caracol TV. In Germany she completed a Masters degree in Expanded Media and joined DW's journalism traineeship program in 2018.

Today, Diana Piñeros works as a reporter in English, Spanish and German for DW Euromaxx, DW Travel and DW Español covering stories across Europe.

In 2024 Diana Piñeros will join the team of "Escápate" as a presenter, together with Lukas Stege and Nicole Geisse-Dirsch. The travel show is broadcast in Spanish, on TV across Latin America and also shared on YouTube.

Stories by Diana Piñeros

A wide view of a village in the hills of Abruzzo

Italian ghost town transformed into hotel village

Italian ghost town transformed into hotel village

In the eastern Italian region of Abruzzo, one abandoned mountain village has become a holiday resort.
LifestyleDecember 1, 202305:52 min
A bearded man holds up a fan in front of his face in a public square in Madrid

Spanish lifestyle: Cliche vs. reality

Spanish lifestyle: Cliche vs. reality

Can a tourist really experience Madrid like an insider? DW found out with help from a local.
LifestyleSeptember 18, 202305:16 min
A young woman dressed in a yellow rain jacket with a red hood stands near a waterfall, smiling and giving a thumbs up

Traveling Iceland's golden circle tourist route

Traveling Iceland's golden circle tourist route

Waterfalls, geysers, lakes and gorges: this one-day trip covers a gamut of natural spectacles.
TravelAugust 31, 202305:40 min
Two people look up at a mobile phone on the street in Reykjavik, smiling for a selfie

Living like a local in Reykjavik

Living like a local in Reykjavik

Euromaxx reporter Brant Dennis spent a day in Reykjavik living like a local, and learned a few things.
TravelAugust 14, 202305:48 min
Euromaxx-Sendung | Pablo Picasso

Picasso's path in Málaga

Picasso’s path in Málaga

Pablo Picasso's path in Málaga. Tracing the famous artist in his place of birth. 
ArtsApril 11, 202304:48 min
DW Euromaxx-Sendung - Madrid

Tapas an important part of Spanish tradition

Tapas an important part of Spanish tradition

It's not just ham, cheese and olives — often, there is something different with every glass of wine and beer.
LifestyleApril 7, 202305:23 min
