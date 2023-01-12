Diana Piñeros studied Journalism in Bogotá and worked for media broadcasters like El Tiempo, City Noticias and Caracol TV. In Germany she completed a Masters degree in Expanded Media and joined DW's journalism traineeship program in 2018.

Today, Diana Piñeros works as a reporter in English, Spanish and German for DW Euromaxx, DW Travel and DW Español covering stories across Europe.

In 2024 Diana Piñeros will join the team of "Escápate" as a presenter, together with Lukas Stege and Nicole Geisse-Dirsch. The travel show is broadcast in Spanish, on TV across Latin America and also shared on YouTube.