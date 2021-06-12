You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
Diana Kruzman
Skip next section Featured stories by Diana Kruzman
Featured stories by Diana Kruzman
Mercury mining makes a comeback in Kyrgyzstan
Mercury poses serious health risks. Yet despite pressure to ban its trade, Kyrgyzstan is ramping up production.
Nature and Environment
12/06/2021
December 6, 2021
Go to homepage