Diana Kruzman

Gold miner holds mercury which will be used to extract gold

Mercury mining makes a comeback in Kyrgyzstan

Mercury poses serious health risks. Yet despite pressure to ban its trade, Kyrgyzstan is ramping up production.
Nature and Environment
December 6, 2021
