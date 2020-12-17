 Despite Corona, cuddling is healthy | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 17.12.2020

Science

Despite Corona, cuddling is healthy

Why are hugging and touching important for humans? Who does the lack of physical contact hit the hardest during corona? Researchers offer tips for people who suffer from a reduction of physical contact.

BG Corona Social distancing

We embrace each other. A warm feeling arises within us. We take up more space in the room and inter-individual boundaries disappear - if only for a few seconds. An wanted, pleasant hug can give us feelings of trust, affection, security, and comfort. Handshakes, caresses, hugs, greeting kisses: such touches are essential for humans.

But due to the measures taken to contain the Corona pandemic, we have to do without some physical contact. Many of us realized how important these touches are to us only after this renunciation and loss.

Why do we need touch?

"Our species, Homo sapiens, belongs to the class of nesting mammals," explains Haptics researcher and psychology professor Martin Grunwald. He heads the Haptic Research Laboratory at the Paul-Flechsig-Institute for Brain Research at the University of Leipzig. "The first stages of life for our species can only be good for us if there is sufficient physical contact, sufficient bodily stimulation in our species. No infant can develop well if it is not also sufficiently physically stimulated. Touch stimuli lead to neural growth and to physical growth." 

That social contact and touch stimuli are important for growth is also shown in a study of Romanian institutionalized children, published January 6, 2020 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). These children had smaller brains than comparison groups due to severe neglect and lack of mental stimulation.

Germany portrait of Professor Martin Grunwald

Without touch, humans and other mammals cannot develop well, says psychologist Martin Grunwald

Touch stimuli are also "quite important for stress regulation," says Grunwald. There is also another "side effect of body interaction" and that is "that it ultimately serves to reassure us that we are not alone in this world." In this respect, touch has a central social function, he said. "This physical level of our communication also serves to develop, build, and maintain good and stable relationships, quite apart from any sexual activity and far from any sexual motivations."

At the same time, not all touch is the same. According to Haptics Professor Grunwald, many conditions must be met for physical contact to have a positive effect on us: "It must be made at the right time by the right person with the right strength on the right part of the body."

Relaxation as a reaction to physical touch

And what happens in our brain when a person close to us touches us pleasantly? "At the perceptual level, this appropriate levels of touch stimuli are transformed into positive emotions," Grunwald says. Our brain reacts to these touches by activating numerous brain areas, he adds.

As a result of the brain being activated, the body releases certain neurotransmitters and hormones that, among other things, put the entire body in a different state. "On the neuropsychological/neurobiological level, our brain transforms the touch stimuli into relaxation stimuli, that is, a relaxation response."

Watch video 08:28

Coronavirus and the psyche - An interview with an expert

Self-control and restraint lead to stress

To contain Corona, we now refrain from many opportunities for physical contact. This restraint can have an effect on us humans. However, not everyone finds the prohibition of contact, also known as "social distancing", equally difficult.

How much this impacts us depends on how strong our need for physical touch is. There are people who have a strong need for physical touch and there are people who prefer to live alone. Some people simply don't like to be touched or embraced by anyone.

"If you have a strong need for physical touch or are otherwise accustomed to it as part of your daily life and now have to do without it, then it naturally leads to an increased stress response, and you have to manage your needs accordingly" the Haptics researcher believes.

"Any form of self-control and restraint naturally lead to an increase of stressful emotions. Anxiety is definitely generated, because the calming effect of familiar, regular physical touch is also missing." This must be taken seriously, he says: "Depending on the individual need, the lack of physical interaction can also produce clinically relevant symptoms."

Italy | Coronavirus | An elderly couple embrace and kiss while wearing masks. A plastic curtain separates them.

Which age group is hit hardest by the lack of touch and physical contact?

Hugging others vs. hugging ourselves: Do we even need other people?

What if we just hug ourselves? Doesn't that have the same effect? "A clear no," the psychologist states. "If we could produce the same effects via self-touch, then we wouldn't be, or wouldn't need to be, social creatures at all," Grunwald says.

Physical touch, he adds, is part of interpersonal communication. Grunwald emphasizes: "Self-hugging does not lead to a relaxation reaction. The feelings of closeness we experience when we engage in physical touch with others is not the same feeling we experience when we hug ourselves."

It's in our social DNA

Since the outbreak of the Corona pandemic, we have become accustomed to avoiding physical contact with acquaintances and friends, going shopping in masks, and smiling at and greeting neighbors behind a mask from a mandated physical distance. And man is indeed a creature of habit. But it will not get to the point where we become permanently accustomed to this emergency behavior and forget to be social beings once the danger has passed.

Grundwald is confident that "physical touch with others is part of our way of life as Homo sapiens and that's basically in our biological DNA or in our social DNA. It's shaped by our experiences as children, as infants. We will find our way back to these basic forms of communication."

An infant touches its mother's face

Physical touch is essential for life

In this process, he says, the younger generation in particular will lead the way. "They will also fight for and conquer the sphere of physical communication again. Because they still have their whole lives ahead of them," the psychologist says. "They have not yet chosen their partners or careers: their overall personality still has yet to mature, and that requires intensive communication with socially diverse people."

All of this could not be completed via online meetings or video conferences. "Those also require aspects of body language." So don't panic: We're not going to mutate into some kind of online beings. "Our basic biological makeup will take care of that," the researcher reassures us.

"Going without is something young people don't experience"

Not all age groups are equally affected by forgoing touch and physical contact. Adolescents and young adults are particularly hard hit by Corona conditions, he said. "This group is eager to communicate, to get to know other people, to explore new places, and that involves being in contact with other people," Grundwald points out. "To now ban this group to screens and laptops, of course, that's tough."

Listen to audio 30:00

Weekly roundup — Long Covid and loneliness

The younger people are, the harder it is for them to do without, he said. "Older people definitely know that. But young people haven't had that experience of going without. As a result, the [mental stress] from Corona is significantly greater for younger people than older people."

Substitutes for physical touch

But how could one temporarily compensate for the lack of touch in Corona times despite all this? Does hugging trees help, for instance, as the Icelandic Forest Service recommends? Perhaps it would be better for people who live alone and suffer from social touch deprivation to care for animals from a shelter by the hour, the scientist recommends.

An elderly person pets a white kitten

Grunwald: "When we interact with other mammals, both sides benefit"

"Research clearly shows when our species interacts with other mammals, both sides benefit," says Grunwald, who recorded his findings in the book "Homo Hapticus." Another tip from him: organize professional physiotherapy massages for yourself.

Professional cuddlers who offer professional touch stimuli in compliance with the relevant regulations would be Professor Grunwald's final recommendation.

Two hands embrace a tree

Is hugging trees a substitute for lack of touch?

At the same time, he is sure that mankind will survive this time as well: "It has already survived a lot of things: Plague, cholera, world wars. The Berlin Wall didn't last forever, and we've also survived Donald Trump. So in that sense, there will also be a time after Corona."


  • Symbolbild Überwindung von Rassendenken (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPHOTO/ADR)

    The benefits of physical touch

    Setting the tone

    Our skin is often the starting point for how we perceive situations and interact with one another. Researchers have found that people can detect certain emotions, like love, anger, gratitude and disgust, from touch. Regular positive touch has been shown to reduce aggression and increase pro-social behavior. It also helps us form and maintain emotional bonds in relationships.

  • Basketball-Weltmeisterschaft 2019 | Deutschland vs. Dominikanische Republik (Reuters/A. Perawongmetha)

    The benefits of physical touch

    Touch as team builder

    Touch, or tactile communication, can help us build trust and cooperation. One study even found that professional basketball players and teams who had more physical interaction early in the season, like high fives and team huddles, performed better in later games.

  • BG Ramadan 2019 Kabul (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Gul)

    The benefits of physical touch

    Hug it out

    Hugging is a sign of support that can reduce stress. They can also help deter inner turmoil after conflict. One study showed that people who received a hug on a day when a conflict had taken place were found to be in better moods afterwards. Hugs have also been shown to reduce the likelihood of catching a common cold, due to their stress-buffering properties.

  • Indien Valentinstag (AFP/Getty Images/P. Singh)

    The benefits of physical touch

    A warm embrace

    Warm contact between partners, like holding hands or cuddling, can contribute to better cardiovascular health and can lower one's reactivity to stress. This is because that positive physical sign of support slows your heart rate, decreases the stress hormone cortisol and lowers your blood pressure. Couples can even sync their heart rates and brain waves just by touching.

  • Symbolbild Massage (apops/Fotolia.com)

    The benefits of physical touch

    Massage: More than just relaxing

    Researchers at Duke University Medical Center found that full-body massage relieved pain and increased mobility in patients with arthritis in their knees. Therapeutic touch has also been shown to decrease pain and increase the quality of life for fibromyalgia patients. Not just those getting a massage see benefits, either: Giving a massage also offers positive improvements to personal well-being.

  • San Diego 252g Frühchen verlässt Krankenhaus (picture-alliance/AP/Sharp HealthCare)

    The benefits of physical touch

    Skin-to-skin

    Massage has also led to weight gain in preterm babies by engaging part of their nervous system. This improves digestion and releases hormones required for absorbing food. Skin-to-skin touch helps release oxytocin, the hormone related to mother-infant attachment, and decreases cortisol, the stress hormone. It may also have a pain-relieving effect for babies undergoing minor medical procedures.

  • Nagelpflege (Colourbox)

    The benefits of physical touch

    Self massage

    You don't need another person to receive the benefits of touch, though. Self-massage can have some of the same effects of regular massage. The health benefits are stronger when more pressure is applied, as opposed to a lighter touch. Yoga and other forms of exercise, with physical contact between your body and the ground (or weights), can produce similar stress-relieving effects, too.

  • Symbolbild - Hände (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Wiedl)

    The benefits of physical touch

    Showing your support

    Support in the form of holding a partner's hand when they're experiencing physical pain may be beneficial for both the recipient and the giver. Pain is actually diminished for the affected partner when touched. This contact can also help people with low self-esteem to eliminate self doubt.

  • Bosnien Herzgowina Ermin Omerovic (picture-alliance/AA/E. Omic)

    The benefits of physical touch

    An increased sense of feeling

    Today, work is being done to create sensory-enabled prosthetics so that amputees can get the same health benefits from touch. Psychological well-being has been shown to increase for those who used such prosthetics. Other researchers are also working on developing electronic skin technology that can feel hard surfaces, soft fabrics or sensations like heat.

    Author: Sam Baker


