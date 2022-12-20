Gene-edited farm animals

Nature and EnvironmentUnited KingdomGene-edited farm animals To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentUnited KingdomTim Schauenberg19 hours ago19 hours agoWe selectively breed dairy cows for more milk and pigs with extra ribs, and genetically engineer salmon to make them grow faster. Could genetic engineering make meat, milk and dairy more sustainable? And just because we can do it – should we?https://p.dw.com/p/4CxXxAdvertisement