  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Morocco earthquake
Russia's war in Ukraine
Chile
PoliticsDenmark

Denmark apologizes for abuse of people with disabilities

Richard Connor
September 11, 2023

The Danish government has apologized to thousands of people with disabilities who were abused in state-run facilities. The ill-treatment took place over decades and left deep emotional and physical scars.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WDJT
The entrance to Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen
Danish authorities had already indicated that an apology was on its wayImage: Bernd Kröeger/picture alliance

Denmark's minister for social affairs, Pernille Rosenkrantz-Theil, on Monday apologized on behalf of the state for abuse against thousands of children over decades.

Thousands of children and adults with disabilities were committed to state institutions over several decades. They were subjected to abuse that included forced sterilization and sexual assault.

When did the abuse take place?

Some 15,000 children and adults with a wide range of disabilities were committed to state facilities for various periods from 1933 to 1980. Among the reasons given for placing them under "Special Care," was that this would protect society — a concern at least partly thought rooted in theories of eugenics.

The disabilities included blindness, epilepsy and physical or mental handicaps. Broadly, it was applied to people with an intelligence quotient considered to be below 75. 

Danish law carried out forced sterilizations on psychiatric patients from 1929 to 1967. Until as late as 1989, they had to obtain special permission from the authorities to marry.

A previous Danish government ordered inquiry which in 2020 found a series of abuses at the centers. They included violence, psychological and sexual abuse, as well as grave mistakes when it came to medical treatments.

In 1980, the parliament decentralized the Special Care sector and handed over the responsibility to local authorities.

What the minister said

Rosenkrantz-Theil described the period of abuse as "one of the blackest chapters in Danish history."

"Society is supposed to look after the citizens, and here the opposite has happened," the minister said.

"Of course, we cannot change the past with an apology. But we can take responsibility for what happened, and we can recognize that wrong was done."

"In the name of the Danish state, in the name of the government: Sorry," she said.

"What happened to you is far below the Denmark we believe in. We will never forget what happened to you -- and what happened to you will never happen again."

The minister issued the apology at an event held for some 50 victims of the policy from the period in the western city of Horsens.

One of them, Hanne Klitgaard Larsen, also spoke at the event.

"There are more of us than you think, who are marked for life," Denmark's Politiken newspaper reported Klitgaard Larsen as saying. "The apology means a lot today because it reaches into the future. And there is a promise that you will not have that view of humanity in the future", she said.

Richard Connor Reporting on stories from around the world, with a particular focus on Europe — especially Germany.
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chilean President Gabriel Boric

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Kenia Mathematikunterricht in Schule

Kenya math club leads students to success

Kenya math club leads students to success

EducationSeptember 11, 202301:24 min
More from Africa

Asia

Activists take part in a protest against China's treatment towards the ethnic Uyghur people

China: How is Beijing whitewashing its Xinjiang policy?

China: How is Beijing whitewashing its Xinjiang policy?

Human RightsSeptember 11, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Nurse holding up positive COVID test and a swab

Is COVID back in Germany?

Is COVID back in Germany?

HealthSeptember 11, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A woman walks in front of a large mural showing Vladimir Putin's face with the Red Square in the background

Russia's regional vote: What's left of democracy?

Russia's regional vote: What's left of democracy?

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

President of Al Nassr Musalli Al-Muammar (right) with new signing Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

BusinessSeptember 11, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden speaks to the media after a meeting with Vietnam's Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong

Vietnam-US ties enter new phase after Biden visit

Vietnam-US ties enter new phase after Biden visit

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage