Global Ideas

Defending against floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Five years ago, flooding in the Vrbas River Basin devastated Bosnia and Herzegovina. As climate change makes such extreme weather ever-more likely, the small country is making sure it's better prepared.

Watch video 06:29

Flood management in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Project goal: Flood protection and adaptation to climate change-related extreme weather in the Vrbas River Basin

Project details: Development of an early-warning system and emergency response plans, reduction of flood risk through construction, as well as management and disaster response training

Partner: Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ministry of Spatial Planning, Construction, and Ecology of Republika Srpska, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Water-Management and Forestry, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of Republika Srpska, Federal Ministry of Environment and Tourism

Project duration: March 2015 - March 2020, with continuation under consideration

Catastrophic floods in 2014 forced 90,000 people to relocate, killed more than 20 and left Bosnia and Herzegovina traumatized. The scale of the damage was so extreme the small country's economy shrank by 15%. And climate change is only expected to bring more extreme weather, and more devastating high waters. Now, for the first time, Bosnia and Herzegovina is to have a flood management system to avoid a repeat of the devastation five years ago. The project could provide a model for other vulnerable areas in the region.

A film by Marion Hütter 

Technology transfer for climate resilient flood management in Vrbas River Basin

Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Ministry of Spatial Planning, Construction, and Ecology of Republika Srpska

Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Water-Management and Forestry

Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management, Republic of Srpska

Federal Ministry of Environment and Tourism

Flood management in Bosnia and Herzegovina  

Related content

Global Ideas Klimawandel in den Alpen Garmisch-Partenkirchen

A German village goes it alone on climate protection 20.04.2019

In Germany, villages and towns are leading the pack in the climate change fight. One motivated mayor has set up a store stocked with regional produce to help cut emissions. But going local isn't as easy as it sounds.

Indien Mumbai Naomi Mangroven

Saving Mumbai's natural mangrove buffer against rising tides 27.03.2019

Young people in Mumbai are taking action to protect the city's vanishing mangrove forests. The trees, a vital flood defense, help protect millions of vulnerable people on India's coast from rising sea levels.

Trockenheit und Dürre in Deutschland

After a year of record droughts, Germany's meteorological office sets up early warning system 26.03.2019

In 2018, record drought across Germany caused crop failures and left farmers struggling. Germany's meteorological office says the droughts were not a once off and is setting up an early warning system to help farmers.

