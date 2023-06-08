  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate change
Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issues

Deep sea greed - Exploiting the ocean floor (1)

2 hours ago

What would be the consequences of industrial exploitation of the ocean floor? A deep-sea expedition in the Pacific explores this question. Raw materials have been mined on land for thousands of years, often with negative consequences.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SKBr

Deep down in the ocean, valuable raw materials are stored en masse: manganese, nickel, cobalt, copper. Many of these materials are currently in great demand. Technically, it is possible to harvest manganese nodules, for example, in the deep sea. But should we do it? Even among the researchers aboard the "Island Pride," opinions differ. They are part of a deep-sea expedition to research the possible effects of harvesting raw materials on the ocean floor. What will be the consequences if humans exploit these valuable deposits? Will it destroy the fragile underwater environment? Reporter Michael Stocks and his cameraman spent weeks aboard the ship, on which scientists are monitoring the deployment of a giant underwater harvesting machine on the ocean floor. Humans are dredging the sand from beaches, overfishing fish stocks worldwide - is the seabed now to be industrially exploited as well?

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Security forces evacuate local residents from a flooded area after the Kakhovka dam breached

Ukraine updates: Kakhovka dam flooding to immerse more areas

Conflicts9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Return to Angola a 'moral issue' for young heart surgeon

Return to Angola a 'moral issue' for young heart surgeon

Health20 hours ago01:47 min
More from Africa

Asia

Mohammad Saad wears an orange t-shirt

Pakistan-India cease-fire pays off for local hikers

Pakistan-India cease-fire pays off for local hikers

Society13 hours ago02:31 min
More from Asia

Germany

A migrant looks through a fence as others wait in a line to be registered inside a refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia, outside Nicosia, Cyprus

EU asylum policy: Will Germany agree to get tough?

EU asylum policy: Will Germany agree to get tough?

Politics11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Seven Latin American leaders stand in front of the flags of their countries.

EU looks to rekindle trade ties with Latin America

EU looks to rekindle trade ties with Latin America

Trade8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Visitors discover images and models of the Neom project during an expo in Riyadh.

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Politics19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis speaking at Liberty University

Ron DeSantis' controversial policies

Ron DeSantis' controversial policies

Politics6 hours ago05:10 min
More from North America

Latin America

An Indigenous man in Brazil takes part in a march to protest

Brazil: Indigenous communities fear for property rights

Brazil: Indigenous communities fear for property rights

Business20 hours ago01:49 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage