  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil election
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
man and woman carrying dogs through floodwaters
According to officials, almost two million people have been affected by the floods in several provinces.Image: Dante Diosina Jr /AA/picture alliance
ClimatePhilippines

Death toll rises in storm-hit Philippines

37 minutes ago

The death toll is likely to rise further as the national disaster agency in the Philippines recorded 63 people still missing and several injured in the landslides.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Irsf

At least 98 people have died so far in Philippines after the country was hit by Tropical Storm Nalgae.

At least 53 people out of the 98 who died resided in villages located on the southern island of Mindanao, which was swamped by heavy rains set off by Nalgae.

The death toll rose after villagers fled in the wrong direction and were hit by landslides. According to officials, almost two million people have been affected by the floods in several provinces.The national disaster agency said dozens are feared missing with little hope of finding survivors.

Deadly tropical storm lashes Philippines

The Philippines sees an average of 20 typhoons every year, however, Typhoons are rare in Mindanao.

"In my entire life living here, it's the first time we experienced this kind of flooding," said 55-year-old Joselito Ilano whose house was flooded by waist-high water.

She added, "I am used to flooding here but this is just the worst, I was caught by surprise."

The death toll is likely to rise as the national disaster agency recorded 63 people still missing and several injured in the floods and lanslides.

Nalgae was the most destructive storm this year

More than 4,100 houses and 16,260 hectares (40,180acres) of rice and other crops were destroyed in Philippines because of floods unleashed by Tropical Storm Nalgae.

Domestic as well as international flights were canceled. Manila's international airport was also shut for few hours because of high-speed winds.

The Kusiong village on Mindanao island was among the hardest hit regions. On Saturday, bulldozers were sent to the village to begin retrieval work.

Naguib Sinarimbo, the interior minister for the Bangsamoro autonomous region, said as many as 80 to 100 people, including entire families, are feared to buried under mud or drowned in floods.

In a televised meeting, Philippine's President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed disappointment over the high casualty toll.

''We should have done better,'' Marcos Jr. said.

mf/ar (AP, AFP)

 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks to supporters following his victory in the country's presidential runoff

Brazil election: Lula wins presidency, defeats Bolsonaro

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigerian villagers return home after 12 years in camps

Nigerian villagers return home after 12 years in camps

Nigerian villagers return home after 12 years in camps

Terrorism22 hours ago03:59 min
More from Africa

Asia

Aerial view of a Cosco cargo ship moored between two piers covered with colorful shipping containers.

In Greece's largest port of Piraeus, China is the boss

In Greece's largest port of Piraeus, China is the boss

Trade23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone strike

Ukraine's allies confront a massive reconstruction task

Ukraine's allies confront a massive reconstruction task

Politics16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Large advertising poster outrdoors showing a soldier, fmales in the background, and the letter "z"

The wives left behind by Russian deserters

The wives left behind by Russian deserters

Conflicts2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A group of people at an election rally holding posters and flags

Israel election: Far right could prove key for Netanyahu

Israel election: Far right could prove key for Netanyahu

Politics2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The man who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's house and attacked her husband reportedly shouted "Where's Nancy."

Biden condemns attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

Biden condemns attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

PoliticsOctober 29, 202202:11 min
More from North America

Latin America

Asylum-seeking migrants, mostly from Venezuela, walk out of the Rio Bravo after crossing it to turn themselves in to US Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas

Venezuelans stranded as US changes asylum policy

Venezuelans stranded as US changes asylum policy

Migration18 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage