Death investigated at Burning Man, with thousands stranded

Published September 3, 2023last updated September 3, 2023

Heavy rainfall has turned the desert festival in Nevada into a muddy pit, with thousands of attendees told to shelter in place. Organizers warned those at the site to conserve food and water.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VtAO
A festivalgoer makes her way through the mud at Burning Man in Nevada, US
The festival kicked off on August 27 and remained dry until Friday, with thousands currently on siteImage: Trevor Hughes/USA TODAY/IMAGO

Authorities are investigating the death of a person at the Burning Man festival in Nevada, where thousands of people were trapped after heavy rainfall swamped the area.

Organizers closed access to the counterculture festival and urged attendees to shelter in place as flooding from storms swept through the Nevada desert Saturday morning.

The Pershing County Sheriff's Office said that a death occurred at the event, but few details were released as the investigation is ongoing. The identity of the person who died and the suspected cause of death are not yet known.

The annual festival sees thousands of colorfully-costumed attendees descend on a patch of desert Nevada for several days.

But where extreme heat and high winds plagued last year's festivities, so-called "burners" were left contending with downpours.

Organizers have asked people to conserve food, water and other supplies.

Tents on muddy grounds of the Burning Man festival, with a bike parked, September 1, 2023
Organizers said the community was built to support each other in tough conditions and urged calmImage: PAUL REDER/REUTERS

What is the latest?

Around 70,000 people remain stranded at the site, which is located 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Reno, according to the sheriff's agency.

Organizers have turned their focus to making sure people were safe at the site, as the party appeared all but over.

Those who have not yet arrived have also been told to stay away, and the entrance has been closed.

"Do not travel to Black Rock City!" organizers warned, referring to the area of the Nevada desert where the festival is located.

"Access to the city is closed for the remainder of the event, and you will be turned away."

The storms have turned the area into an impassable mess of mud.

More rain in the forecast

Over 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters) are believed to have fallen on the site since Friday. Rains are set to continue through Sunday, with at least another 0.25 inches of rain forecast.

This year's festival kicked off on August 27 and is slated to end on Monday.

In this 2013 file photo, a wooden effigy is burned at the site of the Burning Man festival in Nevada
It remains to be seen whether the festival will be able to go ahead with its traditional effigy burning when it concludesImage: Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via A

Burning Man was first launched in 1986 in San Francisco and was later moved to the Black Rock Desert in Nevada in the 1990s.

The festival mixes counterculture, music and spirituality — culminating in the ceremonial burning of a 40-foot (12-meter) figure. Last year's festival saw over 75,000 attendees.

Extreme weather also hit other festivals around the world this summer. Heavy rains at the start of Germany's heavy metal Wacken festival forced organizers to turn people away at one point.

rm, rs/sms (AP, AFP)

