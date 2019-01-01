 Deadly train accident closes Denmark′s Great Belt Bridge | News | DW | 02.01.2019

News

Deadly train accident closes Denmark's Great Belt Bridge

Six people have been killed in a train accident in Denmark. A severe storm has been hampering efforts by emergency workers to reach the train.

Train accident on the Great Belt Bridge in Denmark (Reuters//M. Bager)

Six people were killed and several others injured on Wednesday morning after a train accident on a bridge linking the Danish islands of Zealand and Funen, according to Danish rail operator DSB. 

Police told a news conference it could not confirm the death toll or disclose how many people were injured.

Danish media reported that a tarpaulin on a freight train hit a passenger train heading in the opposite direction on the Great Belt Bridge towards Copenhagen, prompting it to brake suddenly. 

There were at least 131 passengers and three employees on board the train when the accident happened at around 7:30 a.m. CET (0630 UTC), reported the Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR). 

Photos published by TV 2 News showed damage to the interior of the passenger train. 

A severe storm in Denmark was making it difficult for emergency services to reach the train, which has closed the bridge linking Denmark's two major islands. There were several helicopters at the scene of the accident, reported Denmark's  TV 2.

A crisis center has been opened in the nearby city of Nyborg to care for injured passengers.

 

kw/kms (AP, AFP, Reuters)

