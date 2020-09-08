 David Lebuser - Tricks and Stunts in a Wheelchair | Euromaxx - Lifestyle in Europe | DW | 27.05.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Euromaxx

David Lebuser - Tricks and Stunts in a Wheelchair

David Lebuser shows how skateboarding can be both a lifestyle and an extreme sport. The German champion in wheelchair skating gives workshops and helps de-construct stereotypes.

Stills Euromaxx 28.05.2022 / KW 21 | David Lebuser

 

Also on Euromaxx:

 

Stills Euromaxx 28.05.2022 / KW 21 | Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin – the only trans-woman in pro motorsports

British racer Charlie Martin is the only trans-woman in pro motorsports. She competes in long-distance races all over Europe and has become a champion for the trans-gender movement, as well.

 

Stills Euromaxx 28.05.2022 / KW 21 | Tom Harlow

Boylesque Dancer Tom Harlow

The humorous and erotic burlesque performance style is seeing a renaissance. And Scotsman Tom Harlow puts on boylesque shows, keeping his audience entertained with a mix of striptease and comedy.

 

Stills Euromaxx 28.05.2022 / KW 21 | Best Agerinnen

The Golden Age for Fifty-Plus Models

Whether on Germany’s Next Topmodel, the covers of international fashion magazines, or catwalks worldwide, ever greater numbers of 50-plus women are in high demand as models.

 

 

Stills Euromaxx 28.05.2022 / KW 21 | Antonio Ciotolo

Blind Chef Antonio Ciotola

Italian chef Antonio Ciotola lost his eyesight in an accident – and yet he still knows his restaurant’s kitchen like the back of his hand. His establishment is famous for its outstanding dishes.

 


 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 28.05.2022 – 04:30 UTC
SAT 28.05.2022 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 29.05.2022 – 01:30 UTC
SUN 29.05.2022 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 29.05.2022 – 17:30 UTC
MON 30.05.2022 – 00:02 UTC
MON 30.05.2022 – 03:30 UTC
MON 30.05.2022 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 29.05.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Advertisement