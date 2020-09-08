David Lebuser - Tricks and Stunts in a Wheelchair

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
David Lebuser shows how skateboarding can be both a lifestyle and an extreme sport. The German champion in wheelchair skating gives workshops and helps de-construct stereotypes.
Also on Euromaxx:
Charlie Martin – the only trans-woman in pro motorsports
British racer Charlie Martin is the only trans-woman in pro motorsports. She competes in long-distance races all over Europe and has become a champion for the trans-gender movement, as well.
Boylesque Dancer Tom Harlow
The humorous and erotic burlesque performance style is seeing a renaissance. And Scotsman Tom Harlow puts on boylesque shows, keeping his audience entertained with a mix of striptease and comedy.
The Golden Age for Fifty-Plus Models
Whether on Germany’s Next Topmodel, the covers of international fashion magazines, or catwalks worldwide, ever greater numbers of 50-plus women are in high demand as models.
Blind Chef Antonio Ciotola
Italian chef Antonio Ciotola lost his eyesight in an accident – and yet he still knows his restaurant’s kitchen like the back of his hand. His establishment is famous for its outstanding dishes.
