David Lebuser - Tricks and Stunts in a Wheelchair

Charlie Martin – the only trans-woman in pro motorsports

British racer Charlie Martin is the only trans-woman in pro motorsports. She competes in long-distance races all over Europe and has become a champion for the trans-gender movement, as well.

Boylesque Dancer Tom Harlow

The humorous and erotic burlesque performance style is seeing a renaissance. And Scotsman Tom Harlow puts on boylesque shows, keeping his audience entertained with a mix of striptease and comedy.

The Golden Age for Fifty-Plus Models

Whether on Germany’s Next Topmodel, the covers of international fashion magazines, or catwalks worldwide, ever greater numbers of 50-plus women are in high demand as models.

Blind Chef Antonio Ciotola

Italian chef Antonio Ciotola lost his eyesight in an accident – and yet he still knows his restaurant’s kitchen like the back of his hand. His establishment is famous for its outstanding dishes.





