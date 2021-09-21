David Behre: Paralympic sprinter turned lifesaver

One last run of the 4x100-meter relay in front of a big crowd. One last time at the Paralympics - his third in an unusual career. One last medal would have been the cherry on top.

David Behre ultimately left empty-handed yet he nevertheless feels richly endowed. The world-class sprinter called time on his sporting career at the Tokyo Games after 13 years on a stage that is denied to others.

His greatest success was winning gold with the German 4x100-metre relay team at the Paralympics in Rio de Janiero 2016. A medal to add to a collection that also features one silver (400 metres in Rio), two bronzes (200 metres in Rio and sprint relay team in London 2012), world championship titles and a few European records.

His greatest pride though, lies in his work visiting fellow amputees in hospital.

Gold in Rio: Behre (2nd from l.) with Markus Rehm (l.), Felix Streng (2nd from r.) and Johannes Floores (r.)

First amputation, then Paralympics

Behre's story is key to understanding why he continues to take on the suffering of others and never tires of helping amputees. It is his own story that he relives and comes to terms with again and again during these visits, says the family father.

It was 14 years ago when David Behre was hit by a train at a level crossing in his home town of Moers. He was riding his bicycle, the barrier was open. An accident that was not his fault almost cost him his life. Emergency surgery followed, both lower legs were amputated and he spent time in a coma.

David was very lucky. "I wanted my old life back. But I quickly stopped asking why." While still in hospital, David Behre saw a TV report about South African para-runner Oscar Pistorius, the "fastest man on no legs."

"I knew then that the wheelchair was not the end. I wanted to run. I wanted to go to London!", Behre tells DW. Four months later he was able to walk again with prosthetics. Five years later, he won his first Paralympic medal at the Games in London. Rio and Tokyo followed.

"There were many low points"

An overwhelmingly positive story that came with it's fair share of hardships. "I broke down crying in hospital," David recalls of one of his low points. "After my accident, I could have done with someone standing by my hospital bed. Someone who would have told me what was coming. Someone with a similar fate."

David Behre called time on a successful career after the Tokyo Games

And that is what drives him, why he goes to amputees in the clinic and shares his story with them. He shows them that life goes on. "When I come in, many people think: there's someone again who wants to tell me what to do. They don't see that I'm an amputee. When I show them my prosthetics, many of them cry. They are tears of joy because they have hope again."

"Life saver" David Behre

Behre reaches patients in a different way to doctors because he is a sufferer and because he knows how they feel. He provides emotional support, but also practical tips for prosthetic wearers. "A conversation like this is worth more than a medal in a stadium," says the 35-year-old.

He's still friends with many of the patients today, including Ami Inthra. The 47-year-old mother had both of her hands and feet amputated after she suffered blood poisoning as a result of flu. That was three years ago.

"It took me a long time to understand and learn to love myself again. I don't think I could have done it without David," she tells DW. "For me, David is a lifesaver." Inthra is even doing sport again today: kickboxing with prosthetic hands and feet. Something she couldn't imagine doing before Behre set an example for her.

Sport as the meaning of life

Not everyone is cut out for competitive sport afterwards though. That's not what David is about. It's about motivating every amputee he visits in hospital to do sport. "That helps in everyday life, because prosthetic wearers need twice as much strength. And sport gives those affected a sense of life again. I know what I'm talking about."

Behre (r.) at a sports festival in Leverkusen for people with and without disabilities in June 2021.

David had talent, ambition and the best possible performance base to launch such a sporting career after his tragic accident with TSV Bayer 04 Leverkusen. After the Paralympics in Rio 2016, it was already clear to him that theGames in Tokyo would be his last. "The past few years have been a grind. Now I'm happy and looking forward to a different life," he says.

In this new life after competitive sport, his family with his little daughter is at the top of the priority list, followed by his profession, working in a company that specializes in prostheses.

His vocation of helping others remains a core part of his new life too. And who knows, maybe David Behre will meet someone affected by the disease during his visits to the hospitals who - like him - has what it takes to become a Paralympic athlete.