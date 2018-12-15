 Darts World Championship: Anastasia Dobromyslova eliminated in first round | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 18.12.2018

Sports

Darts World Championship: Anastasia Dobromyslova eliminated in first round

Anastasia Dobromyslova has lost her first-round match at the World Professional Darts Championship. She was one of two women competing in what previously was an all-male event.

Darts-WM Anastassija Dobromyslowa (l) Russland (picture-alliance/PA Wire/S. Paston)

England's Ryan Joyce beat Anastasia Dobromyslova 3-0 in their first-round match on Monday to eliminate her from the PDC World Professinal Darts Championship being played at London's Alexander Palace, popularly known as "Ally Pally."

Dobromyslova, 34, is one of the first two women to have competed in this year's tournament, which is the first PDC World Championship to have reserved two of the 96 places for women. The other, Lisa  Ashton, 48, of England did slightly better in her opening-round match on Thursday, losing 3-1 to Dutchman Jan Dekker.

2018 William Hill World Darts Championship | Lisa Ashton vs. Jan Dekker (picture-alliance/empics/J. Walton)

Lisa Ashton fared only slightly better in her first-round match

Also on Monday, five-time champion Raymond van Barneveld was upset by Darius Labanauskas of Lithuania 3-2. The 51-year-old Dutchman, who recently announced that next season would be his last, had hoped to add a sixth to his world-championship total at this years event, was visibly frustrated as he trailed Labanauskas from beginning to end of the match.

pfd/ (dpa, SID)

