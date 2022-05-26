  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China

Darina Meletina

Skip next section Stories by Darina Meletina

Stories by Darina Meletina

Olena in her flat in Cologne, Germany

Ukrainian refugees: A new life in Germany

Ukrainian refugees: A new life in Germany

DW has spoken to several women who fled the war, some of them without even knowing where they would find shelter.
Conflicts
May 26, 2022
12 images
Go to homepage