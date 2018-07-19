Dakar Rally moves to Saudi Arabia for 2020 race

The world-renowned off-road race had moved from Europe and Africa to South America following major security concerns. Now it's headed to "the deep and mysterious deserts" of Saudi Arabia.
Organizers of the world-renowned Dakar Rally said on Monday that the off-road race would be held in "the deep and mysterious deserts of the Middle East, in Saudi Arabia" in 2020.
The race initially stretched from Paris, France to Dakar, Senegal. However, the route was eventually shifted to South America due to terror threats in Mauritania.
More to follow…
