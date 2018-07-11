 Daimler, Bosch to test self-driving taxis in California | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 11.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Daimler, Bosch to test self-driving taxis in California

German carmaker Daimler and auto parts supplier Bosch have announced they will deploy self-driving taxis In California next year. The move will be part of a test program of vehicles designed for city driving.

Mercedes F015 self-driving vehicle (media.daimler.com)

The world's largest maker of premium cars and the biggest automotive supplier described their planned taxi program as a passenger shuttle service, but did not reveal which city in California would host it.

The extremely complex challenges of self-driving technology and the expense of research and development have led to a host of partnerships between automakers and suppliers of late.

Bosch and Daimler, with its passenger car brand Mercedes-Benz, first joined forces in a self-driving alliance in April 2017, with teams from both firms working together in Stuttgart and Silicon Valley.

Still relying on Nvidia

The vehicles to be used in the California test program would include a safety driver and a steering wheel, the two companies said. The service will be built atop the artificial intelligence platform Nvidia DRIVE Pegasus, supplied by chipmaker Nvidia.

Bosch is currently developing its own electronic control unit. Until it can resort to its own computer brain, the company will rely on existing technology from Nvidia.

In the planned test program, Daimler will supply the vehicles and test facilities, while Bosch will contribute the sensors, actuators and control units needed in the development process.

The two firms said the pilot project would help provide information about how self-driving vehicles could be integrated into a complex transportation network offering multiple choices.

Watch video 02:04
Now live
02:04 mins.

What is autonomous driving?

hg/tr (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

The future of driving is (almost) here

Both the world's largest car companies and leading tech firms will put autonomous vehicles on the road in just a few years. Can't wait that long? DW shows you what it's like to "drive" in an automated car. (21.04.2017)  

Fiat joins autonomous driving alliance

Italian-American carmaker Fiat-Chrysler has joined an alliance to develop self-driving vehicles. The project has been led Germany's BMW Group, Intel and its Israeli subsidiary Mobileye and is open to more partners. (16.08.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

What is autonomous driving?  

Related content

Chinesisches Unternehmen CATL - Produktion Lithiumbatterie

Made in Germany: Chinese EV battery cells 09.07.2018

China's CATL corporation will build a lithium-ion battery cell factory in Thuringia, Germany, to supply electric vehicle makers. In contrast, BMW and Bosch have recently abandoned plans to make battery cells. Why?

Symbolbild VW Dieselgate

Germans worried about never-ending emissions-cheating scandal 12.06.2018

German politicians and business leaders are increasingly worried about the long-term impact of the domestic carmakers' emissions-cheating scam. Dieselgate doesn't look like it's going to die down anytime soon.

Deutschland teilautomatisiert fahrender Stadtbus von Mercedes-Benz

Daimler and Bosch team up to build 'robo-taxis' 04.04.2017

The German premium carmaker and the world's largest automotive supplier have announced a partnership in the race to build self-driving cars, with their first automated taxi planned to hit the road early next decade.

ADVERTISEMENT
DW Founders Valley Picture Teaser 1

About Founders' Valley

Founders' Valley follows entrepreneurs from Germany on their journeys through Asia's startup ecosystems.  

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

The week in review

A quick rundown of business events of the week 

The week in review  