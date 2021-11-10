Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Düsseldorf is the capital city of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, and the country's seventh most populous city.
The city on the River Rhine is an international business and financial centre. Düsseldorf is also renowned for its fashion and trade fairs, and its academy of fine arts. Among the top ten most livable cities: global consultant Mercer in 2017 ranked Düsseldorf 6th in its 19th annual quality of living survey.
Bochum reached the last 16 of the German Cup with a thrilling comeback win over Bundesliga side Mainz, who missed every penalty in the shootout. Elsewhere, fourth-tier club Rot Weiss Essen overcame Fortuna Düsseldorf.
German retailers have been shut down for nearly a week. Nearly 80 billion euros in sales could be lost in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Independent retailers not associated with major chains must either try to attract local customers online or find particularly patient clients, as seen in our report from Düsseldorf.