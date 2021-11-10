Visit the new DW website

Düsseldorf

Düsseldorf is the capital city of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, and the country's seventh most populous city.

The city on the River Rhine is an international business and financial centre. Düsseldorf is also renowned for its fashion and trade fairs, and its academy of fine arts. Among the top ten most livable cities: global consultant Mercer in 2017 ranked Düsseldorf 6th in its 19th annual quality of living survey.

Revellers celebrate the start of the carnival season, a season of controlled raucous fun that reaches a climax during the days before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent, at 11.11 am in Cologne, Germany, November 11, 2016, REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Germany: Carnival party is on despite COVID wave 10.11.2021

Parties are set to be held on November 11 to kick off the Carnival season. But, as COVID-19 infections soar in Germany, entire sectors of Cologne are off limits for the unvaccinated.
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 25: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY Äì MANDATORY CREDIT - TURKISH NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE ORGANIZATION / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) New headquarters of Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) is seen in Istanbul, Turkey on July 25, 2020. The new building of the National Intelligence Organization in Istanbul will be opened officially today. Turkish National Intelligence Organization / Anadolu Agency

Germany investigates man on suspicion of spying for Turkey 01.10.2021

Police have arrested a Turkish man in Düsseldorf possessing weapons and a list of supporters of the Gulen movement, which the Turkish government has labeled "terrorists."
Verschwundene Landschaften - Ausstellung mit Fotos von Ursula Schulz-Dornburg im Aedes Architecture- Forum Berlin (bis 9.09.2021) Lumbung Reisspeicher, Tana Toraja, Sulawesi 1983 ©Ursula Schulz-Dornburg

Ursula Schulz-Dornburg’s photos keep bygone eras alive 17.07.2021

Pictures for posterity: Düsseldorf-based Ursula Schulz-Dornburg is showing her impressive works at Berlin's Aedes Architekturforum.

Zahlreiche Menschen warten in langen Schlangen im Flughafen-Terminal vor dem Walk-In-Zentrum des Unternehmens Centogene auf einen Covid-19-Test. Das Zentrum bietet eine weitere Test-Möglichkeit für Reisende und alle Düsseldorfer. Das zweite Testzentrum befindet sich im Unterschied zum ersten Testzentrum nicht im Sicherheitsbereich, sondern im frei zugänglichen, öffentlichen Bereich des Flughafens.

Germany: Suspect at large after Düsseldorf Airport stabbing 06.07.2021

One person is in hospital following a suspected stabbing in the departure area at Düsseldorf Airport. The motive for the alleged attack remains unclear.
Eine Polizistin steht vor einem Hauseingang. Eine Mutter soll hier im Solinger Stadtteil Hasseldelle ihre fünf Kinder umgebracht haben. Nun steht sie als mutmaßliche fünffache Mörderin vor Gericht. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Trial opens for German mother accused of killing five of her children 14.06.2021

The 28-year-old, who could face life in prison, refused to speak as her trial began. Defense attorneys rejected the court's psychiatric assessment as "fundamentally flawed" and demanded a new one.
10.04.2019, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Düsseldorf: Polizeibeamter bringen vor dem Gebäude der Ansaar International in Düsseldorf einen Sichtschutz an. Die Polizei geht am Mittwoch mit Razzien in neun Bundesländern gegen Einrichtungen eines bundesweiten islamischen Netzwerkes Foto: Martin Gerten/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany outlaws Islamist organization Ansaar International 05.05.2021

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has banned the Düsseldorf-based Islamist association on suspicion of financing terrorist groups abroad such as the Palestinian Hamas and al-Shabab in Somalia.

Pandemic forces beer brewers to become bread bakers 25.03.2021

As Germany's breweries are sitting on millions of liters of excess beer they can't sell due to virus-induced lockdowns on bars and restaurants, some bakeries in Dusseldorf are helping them out by making bread from beer.
ARCHIV - 20.01.2016, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Düsseldorf: Bewaffnete Polizisten sichern das Gebäude des Oberlandesgerichtes. Vor dem Oberlandesgericht Düsseldorf beginnt am Freitag der Prozess gegen eine mutmaßliche IS-Terroristin aus Oberhausen. Foto: picture alliance / Monika Skolimowska/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Syrian pair appear in German court over filmed 'execution' 04.03.2021

Two suspected war criminals from Syria have appeared in court in the German city of Düsseldorf. They are accused of taking part in and filming the "execution" of a Syrian regime soldier for propaganda purposes.
ARCHIV - 20.01.2016, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Düsseldorf: Bewaffnete Polizisten sichern das Gebäude des Oberlandesgerichtes. Vor dem Oberlandesgericht Düsseldorf beginnt am Freitag der Prozess gegen eine mutmaßliche IS-Terroristin aus Oberhausen. Foto: picture alliance / Monika Skolimowska/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Tajik IS cell member in Germany jailed for 7 years 26.01.2021

The man had been accused of forming an "Islamic State" cell with other locals of Tajik origins. They had first planned to shoot dead an Islam critic inside Germany.
23.12.2020, Rheinland-Pfalz, Mainz: Fußball: DFB-Pokal, FSV Mainz 05 - VfL Bochum, 2. Runde. Spieler vom VfL Bochum jubeln. Foto: Torsten Silz/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German Cup: Nightmare before Christmas for Mainz as Bochum pull off shock 23.12.2020

Bochum reached the last 16 of the German Cup with a thrilling comeback win over Bundesliga side Mainz, who missed every penalty in the shootout. Elsewhere, fourth-tier club Rot Weiss Essen overcame Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Involuntary hibernation 21.12.2020

German retailers have been shut down for nearly a week. Nearly 80 billion euros in sales could be lost in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Independent retailers not associated with major chains must either try to attract local customers online or find particularly patient clients, as seen in our report from Düsseldorf.

Das undatierte Handout-Bild der Polizei Düsseldorf zeigt ein Gemälde des surrealistischen französischen Malers Yves Tanguy (1900-1955). Die Polizei am Düsseldorfer Flughafen hat das Gemälde im Wert von 280 000 Euro aus dem Altpapier gerettet. (zu dpa «Polizei rettet 280 000 Euro teures Gemälde aus Altpapier») (Bestmögliche verfügbare Qualität)

German police rescue €280,000 painting tossed in trash at airport 10.12.2020

A painting by French surrealist Yves Tanguy was nearly destroyed after a businessman misplaced it at Düsseldorf Airport. "This was definitely one of our happiest stories this year," a police spokesman said.
Signe Pierce und Alli Coates â€žAMERICAN REFLEXXXâ€œ, 2015 Ein-Kanal-Video,14:02 min

'Time for Outrage!': an art exhibition in challenging times 29.10.2020

The exhibition "Time for Outrage!" at the Kunstpalast Düsseldorf shows works by 35 artists that reflect on anger and rage in today's society.
FILE - In this April 27, 2019 file photo, Christoph Metzelder watches under an umbrella in the stadium in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, April 27, 2019. The Hamburg public prosecutor's office investigates against the former German national player and defender for Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid in a case of spreading child abuse images. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) |

Christoph Metzelder 'confesses' over child exploitation allegations 14.09.2020

Former Germany player Christoph Metzelder has made a confession about the accusations of possession and distribution of exploitative images of children. This is indirectly stated in the decision of a Düsseldorf court.
13.09.2020, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Köln: Wählerinnen und Wähler stehen vor einem Wahllokal an. In Nordrhein-Westfalen haben am Sonntag die Kommunalwahlen begonnen. Rund 14 Millionen Wahlberechtigte sind aufgerufen, über Bürger- und Oberbürgermeister, Landräte sowie die Räte der kommunalen Parlamente abzustimmen. Foto: Marius Becker/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German mega-state votes in test for Merkel's conservatives 13.09.2020

All eyes are on Germany's most-populous state North Rhine-Westphalia, where parties face a test ahead of the 2021 national election. Some 14 million people are eligible to vote for mayors in the former industrial hub.
Schleswig ist eine Stadt im Norden Schleswig-Holsteins an der Schlei. | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Coronavirus gives caravan industry a boost 07.09.2020

COVID-19 has given the caravan industry a powerful tailwind. Since May the number of registrations in Germany has increased by double digits. The industry is looking forward to the Caravan Salon trade fair in Düsseldorf.
