Düsseldorf is the capital city of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, and the country's seventh most populous city.

The city on the River Rhine is an international business and financial centre. Düsseldorf is also renowned for its fashion and trade fairs, and its academy of fine arts. Among the top ten most livable cities: global consultant Mercer in 2017 ranked Düsseldorf 6th in its 19th annual quality of living survey.