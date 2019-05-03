 Cyclone Fani slams India′s east coast | News | DW | 03.05.2019

News

Cyclone Fani slams India's east coast

Powerful Cyclone Fani has left a trail of destruction after thrashing India's east coast. In Bangladesh, more than 2 million people have been evacuated as the storm moves northeast.

  • Destroyed gas station in Puri (picture-alliance/dpa/AP)

    Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India

    Destructive wind power

    This gas station in the town of Puri bore the brunt of Cyclone Fani's onslaught. Widespread devastation is expected along the cyclone's path as it heads inland. It hit the coast of Odisha state on Friday morning, bringing wind gusts of up to 205 kilometers (127 miles) per hour. The storm is the most powerful to hit the region since a deadly one in 1999 that killed thousands.

  • Beach in Puri region with people looking at the incoming storm (picture-alliance/dpa/Sarangadhara Bishoi)

    Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India

    Scenes of foreboding

    The cyclone had been expected for days and more than a million people have been moved from coastal regions in the state of Odisha to thousands of shelters. Schools and colleges in Odisha have been closed.

  • Food stall blown over (picture-alliance/dpa/AP)

    Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India

    Blown away

    These stalls at the road's edge stood no chance of resisting the winds brought by Cyclone Fani. Power and water have also been cut off.

  • Abandoned house amid palms, lashed by wind (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India

    Abandoned to its fate

    More than a million people in Odisha and hundreds of thousands more people in West Bengal have been given orders to flee. Fani is expected to move northeastwards toward Bangladesh, with the homes of 100 million people in its path.

  • Passengers in railway station (Reuters/R. De Chowdhuri)

    Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India

    Transport problems

    Trains between Kolkata and Odisha were canceled ahead of Cyclone Fani, leaving many passengers stranded. The storm is the biggest since a cyclone in 1999 killed 10,000 people in Odisha.

    Author: Timothy Jones


A deadly cyclone ripped through India’s east coast on Friday, unleashing torrential rains and gale-force winds as hundreds of thousands of people fled its destructive path.

Cyclone Fani made landfall near the eastern Indian holy city of Puri at 8 a.m. local time (0230 UTC) as an "extremely severe" cyclonic storm packing wind gusts of up to 205 kilometers (127 miles) per hour, the India Meteorological Department said.

Read more: The world's deadliest hurricanes, typhoons and cyclones

The Meteorological Department warned of 1.5-meter (4.9-foot) storm surges inundating low coastal areas with heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal states.

It projected "total destruction" of thatched houses, uprooting of power and communication poles, damage to roads and the loss of crops and orchards. Local airports, train lines and roads and schools were closed.

Watch video 01:29

India hit by Cyclone Fani, strongest storm in decades

In Odisha, around 1.2 million people were evacuated from low-lying areas before the storm struck and were staying in nearly 4,000 shelters. Hundreds of thousands were moved out of the storm’s pathway in West Bengal.

Local media reported five deaths, but officials only confirmed one.

Read more: Mother Nature's wrath: Is climate change making mega-hurricanes the new normal?

The National Disaster Response Force has sent 54 relief teams to flood-prone areas along the coast and stocked up food, water and medicine. Meanwhile, the Indian navy, air force, army and coast guard were on standby for relief operations.

Fani, the strongest storm to slam into India's east coast since a 1999 cyclone in Odisha killed almost 10,000 people, weakened to a “severe cyclonic storm" with winds up to 110 kilometers per hour as it moved inland, the Meteorological Department said late Friday.

Aerial photo of Cyclone Fani (picture-alliance/dpa/NASA)

The cyclone is projected to weaken as it moves northeast into West Bengal and Bangladesh on Friday night. By Saturday, it is expected to be a depression over Bangladesh.

In Bangladesh, authorities said up to 2.5 million people would be evacuated by Friday evening. The densely populated, low-lying nation of 165 million is prone to floods and landslides.

 cw/sms (Reuters, AP)

