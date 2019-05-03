Cyclone Fani leaves several dead on path through India

Cyclone Fani, one of the most powerful storms to come off the Bay of Bengal in the past decade, on Saturday moved over India's West Bengal state toward Bangladesh after leaving several dead and devastating regions along the east coast.

The death toll from the cyclone so far is uncertain, with local media reporting up to 12 fatalities in the state of Odisha, where the storm first struck, while officials have confirmed only three. They said more than 100 people were injured across the state.

Extensive damage has been reported from the seaside temple town of Puri, which lay directly in Fani's path, and in the state capital, Bhubaneswar. However, the famous Jagannath temple in Puri, a building from the 12th century, escaped damage.

Bhubaneswar also saw much damage to buildings

Successful evacuations

The cyclone entered West Bengal early on Saturday and was expected to reach Bangladesh to the north-northeast by early Saturday afternoon. After hitting the coast in Odisha state on Friday morning with wind speeds of up to 205 kilometers (127 miles) per hour, it has since weakened while traveling inland, now bringing gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

However, the storm is still carrying torrential rain that has lashed the streets of the West Bengali capital, Kolkata, and is also likely to cause widespread damage in Bangladesh. There, a tidal surge breached embankments even before the storm arrived, inundating 14 villages on low-lying coastland.

Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India Destructive wind power This gas station in the town of Puri bore the brunt of Cyclone Fani's onslaught. Widespread devastation is expected along the cyclone's path as it heads inland. It hit the coast of Odisha state on Friday morning, bringing wind gusts of up to 205 kilometers (127 miles) per hour. The storm is the most powerful to hit the region since a deadly one in 1999 that killed thousands.

Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India Scenes of foreboding The cyclone had been expected for days and more than a million people have been moved from coastal regions in the state of Odisha to thousands of shelters. Schools and colleges in Odisha have been closed.

Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India Blown away These stalls at the road's edge stood no chance of resisting the winds brought by Cyclone Fani. Power and water have also been cut off.

Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India Abandoned to its fate More than a million people in Odisha and hundreds of thousands more people in West Bengal have been given orders to flee. Fani is expected to move northeastwards toward Bangladesh, with the homes of 100 million people in its path.

Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India Transport problems Trains between Kolkata and Odisha were canceled ahead of Cyclone Fani, leaving many passengers stranded. The storm is the biggest since a cyclone in 1999 killed 10,000 people in Odisha. Author: Timothy Jones



The relatively low death toll is likely due to a massive evacuation operation in Odisha before the storm hit in which 1.2 million people left their homes to be accommodated in some 4,000 shelters.

Odisha experienced a major cyclone in 1999 that killed more than 10,000 people.

West Bengal and Bangladesh have also removed tens of thousands of people to safety.

tj/rc (AFP, Reuters)

