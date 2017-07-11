Cuba: Massive explosion devastates Havana hotel

A massive explosion ripped through the Saratoga Hotel in central Havana on Friday.

What do we know so far?

Cuban officials say eight people have died due to the explosion and 13 others are missing. The Cuban presidency said 30 people have been injured.

At least two ambulances and five fire trucks were dispatched to the blast site.

The office of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said the blast was due to a gas leak. The Cuban president has ruled out a bombing as the cause of the explosion.

Diaz-Canel visited the blast site along with other Cuban leaders.

Police have cordoned off the blast area, with search operations still underway. Cuban state media reported that the hotel was closed and only employees were inside the building at the time of the blast.

A nearby school was also evacuated due to the explosion.

What have the global reactions been?

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard expressed solidarity to the victims and those affected by the blast on Twitter.

The Hotel Saratoga's building in Old Havana dates back to the 19th century. The five-star hotel has 96 rooms and several bars and restaurants.

