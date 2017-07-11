Cuba: Death toll climbs in Havana hotel blast

The death toll from a massive explosion that ripped through the Saratoga Hotel in central Havana rose to 25 on Saturday, state television reported.

This revises a figure of 18 fatalities given on Friday, when the blast occurred, by the Cuban government.

What we know about the blast

At least 74 others were injured, Dr. Julio Guerra Izquierdo, chief of hospital services at the Ministry of Health, told reporters.

Those hurt included at least 14 children, the government said Friday evening.

The office of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said the blast was due to a gas leak. The Cuban president has ruled out a bombing as the cause of the explosion.

"It's not a bomb or an attack. It is a tragic accident," Diaz-Canel said.

Roberto Calzadilla of state company Gaviota, which owns the hotel, said the explosion happened while a gas tank was being refilled during renovations that were due to be concluded by Tuesday.

Ambulances raced to the scene following the explosion

Rescue operations ongoing

Diaz-Canel visited the blast site along with other Cuban leaders.

Police have cordoned off the blast area, with rescue operations still underway on Saturday. Cuban state media reported that the hotel was closed, and only employees were inside the building at the time of the blast.

A nearby school was also evacuated due to the explosion.

What have the global reactions been?

Reacting to reports that a Spanish tourist was among those killed and another Spanish citizen was injured in the explosion, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote of "tragic news" on Twitter.

"All our love to their families and those of all the victims and injured. Our support also to the Cuban people," he added.

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard also expressed solidarity to the victims and those affected by the blast on Twitter.

The US Embassy in Havana called on Americans to avoid the affected area and notify loved ones of their well-being.

The Hotel Saratoga's building in Old Havana dates back to the 19th century. The five-star hotel has 96 rooms and several bars and restaurants.

The hotel has in the past hosted celebrities such as Madonna, Beyonce, Mick Jagger and Rihanna.

