Crushing worries: How to treat generalized anxiety disorder

Sophia Wagner
September 12, 2023

More and more young people are being diagnosed with anxiety. Here's how to take the first steps to handle it.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WF0x

Do you worry all the time about things that might happen in the future? Are those thoughts keeping you on edge, making it hard to focus? Do they tend to spiral, with your worries jumping from one topic to the next?

If any of this sounds familiar — if you worry about everyday things and your worries go into overdrive — you may have generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) — a recognized mental health condition. It's like the brain hits the panic button too often and too fast.

An everyday concern starts small but expands into worry and then an all-consuming anxiety. It messes with your head, your health and your body, makes you tense, restless and unable to concentrate. 

Step-by-step: how to beat anxiety disorders 

But it is possible to overcome GAD. The first step is to reach out for help. Cognitive behavioral therapy is often a good first option as a treatment.

Talking with specialists in psychology can help you reevaluate your concerns before they become anxieties and change your behavior accordingly. 

Don't expect the journey to be short or direct, though. You might stumble along the way. The goal isn't to erase all your worries — that's basically impossible — but instead to dial them down to a manageable level. 

Think of it as training your worry muscles. Little by little, you'll face the fears that used to freak you out. And those small victories? They add up, boosting your confidence along the way. 

So, while GAD might try to mess with your head, you can learn to show GAD who's the real boss of your mind and life.

Edited by: Zulfikar Abbany 

Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)

Johns Hopkins Medicine: What is generalized anxiety disorder?
www.hopkinsmedicine.org
