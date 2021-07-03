Visit the new DW website

Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding is a form of financing used to implement business ideas, products or projects.

This call for financial participation usually takes place via the Internet. Supporters receive a non-financial trade-off, such as a copy of the project's results. This is different from so-called "crowdinvesting," where the sponsors benefit financially if the project is a success.

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 29, 2021 Germany fans in the stands before the match Pool via REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Thousands in donations raised for German girl crying at Euro match 03.07.2021

A football fan has said he wanted to show the young Germany supporter that "not everyone in the UK is horrible." He also said he hopes his crowdfunding project will help raise awareness on cyberbullying.

191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 29.01.2021 29.01.2021

A curfew sparks violent protests in the Netherlands - Vaccine delivery bottlenecks for the EU - The US and Russia agree to extend a nuclear arms reduction treaty - Crowdfunding finances new, independent radio stations in Poland - Corona and classrooms in the UK - Italy's prime minister resigns - Spain counts the cost of a devastating storm - Italy's 'Postman for Peace* - Greece and its royal past

Sargträger in Schutzkleidung warten auf die Ankunft von Särgen mit an Corona verstorbenen Regierungsministern. Simbabwes Präsident Mnangagwa, nannte die Pandemie «böse» und forderte die Menschen auf, Mund-Nasen-Schutz zu tragen, sich sozial zu distanzieren und auf die Hygienemaßnahmen zu achten, da die Fälle im ganzen Land inmitten eines fragilen Gesundheitssystems zunahmen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

AfricaLink on Air - 25 January 2021 25.01.2021

Zimbabwe COVID-19 deaths pass 1,000 as infections surge and the situation +++ Uganda court orders house arrest for opposition leader Bobi Wine to end +++ Africa war crimes suspect handed to ICC +++ Somali women, politics and the 30% quota in parliament +++ Malawi: Crowdfunding for COVID relief.

2019 Media start-ups participate in a workshop in Hamburg

What you need to know about funding a digital media startup 14.11.2020

So you have a great idea for a media startup? How do you plan to fund it? Here's a guide to the dos and don'ts of revenue streams, with useful tips from DW Akademie's Handbook for Digital Media Entrepreneurs.
News Themen der Woche KW10 AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS LOGO, The logo of Australian Associated Press is seen in it Rhodes headquarters in Sydney, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG XXX XXX AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDANNYxCASEYx 20200303001453184951

Australia's AAP resorts to crowdfunding in 'brutal news landscape' 07.09.2020

Australia's struggling AAP news agency has begun a crowdfunding campaign, saying 85 years of independent reporting nationwide is at stake if it folds. Last month, it switched to a nonprofit model and halved its staff.

30.03.2020 *** Homeless people rest after they were shifted by municipal officials to a government-run shelter during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

How crowdfunding is helping India's poor in the age of COVID-19 01.05.2020

Amid a nationwide lockdown that has left millions of poor laborers unable to fulfill their basic needs, several good Samaritans and organizations have turned to crowdfunding to help those who are struggling. 
Der Inhalt der Veggie-Box vom Berliner Startup Güneo

Homebound gardening amid coronavirus: When green dreams grow on windowsills 06.04.2020

Not that Berlin-based startup Grüneo had ever expected to profit from the coronavirus crisis when it started its crowdfunding campaign, but it just might as it offers a meaningful activity for those staying at home.
Father and daughter playing board game in the kitchen model released Symbolfoto property released PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY MCF00018

Board games record double-digit growth as interest in anything analog increases 25.12.2019

Board games are increasingly popular not only among teenagers but also adults. As the market continues to grow each year, more board game bars are opening in big cities and a number of independent companies are thriving.
June 29, 2013 - Aspen, Colorado, U.S. - Co-Founder and CEO of Kickstarter, PERRY CHEN, takes part in the Aspen Ideas Festival |

Kickstarter founder Perry Chen's generous mission 23.12.2019

Perry Chen launched the arts crowdfunding website Kickstarter from his hometown, New York City, in 2009, along with two co-founders. Yet he's something of an accidental entrepreneur – at heart he's a musician and artist.
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 06: Israel Folau of the Waratahs looks on during the round 8 Super Rugby match between the Blues and Waratahs at Eden Park on April 06, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

Australian rugby player Israel Folau's crowdfunding campaign shut down 24.06.2019

A fundraising site has barred controversial rugby player Israel Folau from using its platform to raise legal fees. GoFundMe said the Australian's homophobic comments went against its policy of "inclusivity."
People gather with EU and Union Flags for the launch event for the Liberal Democratic Party candidates for the European Parliament election in London on April 26, 2019. - Britain is preparing for a European vote three years after deciding to leave the bloc after a second extension to the Article 50 process of leaving the EU could run up to October 31. If the UK have not formally left the bloc beforehand they will be required to field candidates for the May 23 European Parliament election, a vote Britain was never meant to take part in. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

EU citizens denied vote to sue UK government 26.05.2019

A crowdfunding campaign to sue the British government over the denial of votes to UK-based European nationals has hit its initial target. Hundreds registered complaints after their names were crossed off voter lists.
05/01/2019*** Paris, Gelbwesten-Demonstration endet in Krawallen Manifestation Gilets Jaunes ACTE VIII christophe dettinger ancien champion de france de boxe NEW : Manifestation Gilets Jaunes ACTE VIII - Paris - 05/01/2019 bastienlouvet/panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxITAxBEL

France: 'Yellow vest' boxer given one-year jail term 14.02.2019

Video recordings of Christophe Dettinger punching and kicking police officers during a yellow vest protest went viral in France. Supporters had raised money for his legal defense via crowdfunding.
A fan holds a portrait of Emiliano Sala in Nantes' city center after news that newly-signed Cardiff City soccer player Emiliano Sala was missing after the light aircraft he was travelling in disappeared between France and England the previous evening, according to France's civil aviation authority, France, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

New search begins for missing footballer Emiliano Sala 28.01.2019

A new search operation will begin for missing footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibboston following a successful fundraising drive. There have been no signs of survivors since their plane went missing last week.
People are seen onboard a ship sailing in open sea, a few miles southeast of the island of Crete, in this handout photo taken November 25, 2014 and provided by Greece's Defence Ministry. Greece has sent a frigate to rescue a container ship believed to carrying hundreds of undocumented migrants and in distress off its southern island of Crete, the Greek coastguard said on Tuesday.The Kiribati-flagged vessel, with about 700 people aboard, was sailing 30 nautical miles (55 km) southeast of Crete. The ship reported an engine problem in an area with strong winds. REUTERS/Greek Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters (GREECE - Tags: MARITIME SOCIETY IMMIGRATION) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. NO SALES. NO ARCHIVES. GREECE OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN GREECE

Greece calls for donations to boost its navy 11.01.2019

Strapped for cash, Greece's is turning to taxpayers for donations. Greece wants to bolster its ailing naval defenses against Turkey, and buy new, state-of-the-art frigates. The scheme is unprecedented and it has given rise to great debate. As Anthee Carassava reports, many Greeks are refusing to pitch in, saying any donation would be a waste of money for a country in dire financial straits.
Pakistani people busy in their work at the bank of river Ravi ahead of International World Water Day . International World Water Day is held annually on March 22 to focus global attention on the importance of water and advocate for sustainable water resource management, In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly designated the first World Water Day. (Photo by Rana Sajid Hussain / Pacific Press) | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Crowdfunding for dams — why Pakistani PM Khan's drive is not feasible 26.09.2018

Pakistan's new government, headed by PM Imran Khan, is urging the expat community to donate generously to a dam fund. But the crowdfunding drive has so far attracted more criticism than donations. Haroon Janjua reports.
Archaeological dig site at Wijtschate, Belgium, excavating remnants of a World War I trench network; photo taken 06.07.2018. A protective hard hat with the project's Dig Hill 80 logo hangs on the security fence cordoning off the site.

Dig Hill 80: A day at crowdfunded World War I archaeology dig 13.07.2018

The villages and hills around Ypres in Belgium were some of the fiercest-fought regions in World War I. One of them, Wijtschate or "Hill 80," has just been excavated thanks to more than €200,000 in crowdfunded donations.
