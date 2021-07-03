Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Crowdfunding is a form of financing used to implement business ideas, products or projects.
This call for financial participation usually takes place via the Internet. Supporters receive a non-financial trade-off, such as a copy of the project's results. This is different from so-called "crowdinvesting," where the sponsors benefit financially if the project is a success.
A curfew sparks violent protests in the Netherlands - Vaccine delivery bottlenecks for the EU - The US and Russia agree to extend a nuclear arms reduction treaty - Crowdfunding finances new, independent radio stations in Poland - Corona and classrooms in the UK - Italy's prime minister resigns - Spain counts the cost of a devastating storm - Italy's 'Postman for Peace* - Greece and its royal past
Zimbabwe COVID-19 deaths pass 1,000 as infections surge and the situation +++ Uganda court orders house arrest for opposition leader Bobi Wine to end +++ Africa war crimes suspect handed to ICC +++ Somali women, politics and the 30% quota in parliament +++ Malawi: Crowdfunding for COVID relief.
Not that Berlin-based startup Grüneo had ever expected to profit from the coronavirus crisis when it started its crowdfunding campaign, but it just might as it offers a meaningful activity for those staying at home.
Board games are increasingly popular not only among teenagers but also adults. As the market continues to grow each year, more board game bars are opening in big cities and a number of independent companies are thriving.
Strapped for cash, Greece's is turning to taxpayers for donations. Greece wants to bolster its ailing naval defenses against Turkey, and buy new, state-of-the-art frigates. The scheme is unprecedented and it has given rise to great debate. As Anthee Carassava reports, many Greeks are refusing to pitch in, saying any donation would be a waste of money for a country in dire financial straits.
Pakistan's new government, headed by PM Imran Khan, is urging the expat community to donate generously to a dam fund. But the crowdfunding drive has so far attracted more criticism than donations. Haroon Janjua reports.