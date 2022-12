Tubu is on a mission to unveil what — or who — is behind a cholera-like outbreak that has swept through Kalanda. The journalist tries to untangle a dangerous web of lies woven by the city's most powerful people.

As the young investigative reporter Tubu tackles fake news and disinformation on social media, he learns how the city's most powerful people have woven a dangerous web of lies and deceit, ultimately sparking a cholera-like outbreak through the African city of Kalanda. This Crime Fighters audio drama explores the negative repercussions of fake news on social media and the power of truth and facts. This story was written by Chrispin Mwakideu (Kenya).