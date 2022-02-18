COVID travel restrictions: Spain

Entry regulations
Travelers heading to Spain by plane or ship must fill in a health form ahead of their trip. To curb the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, Spain has created a list of risk countries — which is updated regularly — where arrivals from these areas must show either a certificate of full vaccination, proof of recovery from COVID-19 and a negative PCR or antigen test result. Most EU/EEA countries — such as France, Germany and Sweden — are currently deemed by Spain to pose an infection risk. Arrivals from these areas must show either a certificate of full vaccination, proof of recovery from COVID-19 and a negative PCR or antigen test result.
COVID rules for daily life
Regions can institute individual coronavirus safety rules, such as a maximum capacity for certain venues and establishments and limits on social gatherings. Spain has lifted the requirement to wear face coverings outdoors but the indoor mask mandate is likely to stay in place until at least the summer.
An artistic landmark: La Sagrada Família
This Barcelona church is one of the most-famous works by architect Antoni Gaudi. Construction started on the Gothic-style church in 1882 and still continues to this day. Climb up the towers of the Sagrada Família to enjoy a magnificent view over the city. Those afraid of heights can keep their feet safely on the ground and visit Gaudi's tomb, which is located in the chapel of the Virgin El Carmen.
Must-see: Gaudí's apartments
In addition to the Sagrada Família, Antoni Gaudi was also responsible for designing the unique apartment buildings Casa Mila and Casa Batllo. Casa Mila (pictured) in the Eixample district is considered one of the most impressive buildings of the Catalan Modernism movement. The architect did an extensive rennovation on Casa Batllo in 1904, turning it into a work of art. Tickets start at €25 ($28).
Top museum: Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya
The Palau Nacional, a neo-baroque palace located atop the Montjuic hill, is home to the Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya. Holding more than 260,000 works of art, it's a museum not to be missed. Among its treasures is the most important collection of Catalan art from the 19th to 20th centuries, offering museum-goers an introduction to the artists of Catalonia.
Best green space: Park Güell
Antoni Gaudi designed spectacular Park Güell, located in the neighborhood of Gracia and covering more than 17 hectares. It's divided into two parts. One is the monumental area, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and has Gaudi's famous lizard sculpture and colorful benches decorated with ceramic mosaics. The other area is a forested nature reserve, perfect for enjoying on a day out.
Culinary specialties
Catalan cuisine offers many delicacies for foodies to delight in. Be sure to try butifarra, a Catalan white sausage traditionally made from lean pork. And no trip is complete without a glass of cava, Catalonia's famous sparkling wine; its name taken from the Spanish word for "cave," aka wine cellar. The production of sparkling wine is subject to strict regulations, so quality is ensured. Salud!
Churros and cacaolat
A "granja" or milk bar refers to a type of cafe primarily serving sweets and dairy products. Located in the labyrinthine streets in the neighborhood of El Raval, Granja Viader is a traditional locale that offers plenty of Catalan specialties to snack on — including churros and a creamy hot drink made with milk and cocoa called cacaolat, which was invented in the 1930s.
Unique finds at the Mercat dels Encants flea market
The flea market at Mercat dels Encants has been in action since 1300, although the location has changed somewhat over the years. Vendors set up shop Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday on the Placa de les Glories selling all manner of goods, from antique furniture to vintage clothing. Be sure to get there in the morning for the best finds. You never know what you might discover!
Lose yourself in the maze
Skip large touristic streets like La Rambla and opt for taking the city's many small alleys, which beg to be explored without any particular goal in mind. The Gothic Quarter, El Born and bohemian El Raval — also home to the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art — are our favorites to get lost in. Stop for tapas or a coffee as you discover quaint squares, authentic eateries and unique shops.
An oasis in the center: Sant Pau del Camp
In the middle of the neighborhood of El Raval lies the former Benedictine monastery of Sant Pau del Camp, the oldest church in Barcelona. Most likely built at the end of the 9th century, it's a restored complex sure to inspire architecture lovers with its mix of Romanesque, Gothic and Moorish elements. The hustle and bustle of the city feels far away while strolling through its cloister.
Best view of Barcelona from above
The climb up the Turo de la Rovira hill is a bit strenuous, but definitely worthwhile. At the top, you'll find the ruins of the former anti-aircraft Bunkers del Carmel and plenty of places to rest your legs and enjoy the sweeping views over Barcelona. We recommend packing a small picnic and heading up in early evening to watch the sunset, as many locals do.
Author: Sophie Dissemond