COVID travel restrictions: Spain

Entry regulations

Travelers heading to Spain by plane or ship must fill in a health form ahead of their trip. To curb the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, Spain has created a list of risk countries — which is updated regularly — where arrivals from these areas must show either a certificate of full vaccination, proof of recovery from COVID-19 and a negative PCR or antigen test result. Most EU/EEA countries — such as France, Germany and Sweden — are currently deemed by Spain to pose an infection risk. Arrivals from these areas must show either a certificate of full vaccination, proof of recovery from COVID-19 and a negative PCR or antigen test result.

Main article: What are the COVID entry rules for travelers to European countries?

COVID rules for daily life

Regions can institute individual coronavirus safety rules, such as a maximum capacity for certain venues and establishments and limits on social gatherings. Spain has lifted the requirement to wear face coverings outdoors but the indoor mask mandate is likely to stay in place until at least the summer.

