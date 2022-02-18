COVID travel restrictions: Italy

Entry regulations
Coronavirus infection rates have been high in Italy for several months now and a COVID-19 state of emergency has been extended until March 31, 2022.
Arrivals from the EU or Schengen zone must present a passenger locator form and proof of either full vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 known as a "Super Green Pass" in Italy. Unvaccinated arrivals must present either a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours of arrival or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of arrival.
Using public transportation is permitted only for those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. Travelers wishing to board flights, trains and boats must fulfill one of these two requirements, or present a negative test result.
COVID rules for daily life
Anyone checking into a hotel, visiting a restaurant, bar, museum, theater, ski resort, swimming pool, spa, festival or event must be vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19. As of February 1, only those who have been vaccinated, have recently recovered from COVID-19, or can show a negative test result may enter banks, post offices, tobacconists, bookshops in addition to hairdressers and beauty salons.
The vaccination and recovery certificates are only valid for six months within Italy. For foreign tourists, the proof can be older than six months if the tourists can also present a negative antigen test that is no more than 48 hours old or a PCR test that is no more than 72 hours old.
Mask-wearing remains mandatory in indoor spaces. Government buildings and some shops also measure the temperature of those entering the premises. Social distancing is advised.
Italy classifies its regions into white, yellow, orange or red zones, depending on the incidence of infection. If a dangerous infection situation leads to a change in classification, travel within Italy may be restricted depending on the region. Individual rules and restrictions may also be enacted in each region and municipality. Currently, there are only white, yellow and orange risk zones.
Tourist site worth a visit: Colosseum
Tourist site worth a visit: Colosseum
This 1,700-year-old stadium, once the site of infamous gladiator fights, is the most famous of all of Rome's renowned landmarks. Pleasant to visit at any time of year, but do skip rainy days and be sure to wear good shoes and comfortable clothes for walking around on the ancient stones. Avoid long ticket lines at the Colosseum — buy your tickets from the ticket window on nearby Palatine Hill.
Iconic landmark: Trevi Fountian
Iconic landmark: Trevi Fountian
This Baroque masterpiece is arguably one of the world's most famous fountains. Featured in movie masterpieces like "La Dolce Vita", it is also one of Rome's oldest water sources, although the water is not safe to drink these days. It's customary to throw coins into the fountain for good luck, but stealing coins from the water is a criminal act.
Italy's first museum for contemporary art
Italy's first museum for contemporary art
Italy's first national museum for contemporary art proves the city is not simply stuck in its past architectural splendor. Built by the illustrious architecture firm Zaha Hadid Architects, the angular and sometimes curving structure was opened in 2010. It's one of the city's landmark contemporary buildings.
A Roman dish not to miss: Cacio e pepe
A Roman dish not to miss: Cacio e pepe
Sometimes nothing beats simplicity. While travelers to Italy will rarely find themselves out of foods to try, from different regional takes on the pizza to delicious gelato, one dish is worth trying the Roman way: cacio e pepe pasta. It's one of the traditional pastas of the city, featuring a creamy sauce made of local Pecorino Romano cheese with a pinch of salt.
Can't miss the City within the city
Can't miss the City within the city
Although the Vatican is the smallest country in the world, you won't need to go through passport control to visit. It's located in the center of Rome and is home to one of the world's most influential people: the Pope. Keep a lookout for the unique outfits of the Vatican army, the Pontifical Swiss Guards, and take a stroll around the impressive oval-shaped plaza in front of St. Peter's Basilica.
For art aficionados: the Sistine Chapel
For art aficionados: the Sistine Chapel
The masterpiece on the ceiling by Renaissance painter Michelangelo depicts the story of the book of Genesis. It's located in the Vatican Museum complex, which holds works by Botticelli, Caravaggio and others, spanning 3,000 years. It's best to pre-book tickets on the museum's official website to avoid long wait times. Only those who are fully vaccinated or have recently recovered can visit.
Best piazza: Piazza Navona
Best piazza: Piazza Navona
There's nothing quite like sitting at a cafe alongside one of Rome's picturesque piazzas. Our favorite is Piazza Navona, a famously stunning example of the Baroque Roman architecture style. The most famous of its fountains is La Fontana dei Quattro Fiumi, with figures representing four of the world's major rivers: the Danube, Ganges, Nile and Rio de la Plata.
Iconic European cities: Rome
Best place to hear music: Parco della Musica
The Parco della Musica complex, designed by star architect Renzo Piano, is hands down the best place for music lovers. The complex is home to three concert halls, as well as two museums. The largest of the halls, which have all been designed with optimum acoustics in mind, is the 2,800 seat Sala Santa Cecilia, which regularly hosts choral and orchestral concerts by some of Italy's top musicians.
Best green space: Villa Borghese
Best green space: Villa Borghese
Rome's third-largest park is a tranquil landscaped garden. In addition to strolling its beautiful grounds, one can also visit the Galleria Borghese, an art gallery with works by master painters. The park has even inspired classical music, such as Ottorino Respighi's orchestral work "Pini di Roma" ("Pines of Rome) and offers much to explore, including a replica of Shakespeare's Globe Theater.
Strolling at sunset
Strolling at sunset
Rome is one of the world's most romantic cities for a reason; one of the best ways to get the full effect is by walking its winding streets, soaking up the architectural beauty. For sunset views, head to Ponte Sisto or nearby Ponte Sant'Angelo (pictured) before stopping to have an aperitivo — a pre-meal drink typically served with snacks — at one of the many bars in the Trastevere neighborhood.
Iconic place of worship: The Pantheon
Iconic place of worship: The Pantheon
Built between 25 and 27 BC as a small temple dedicated to Roman gods, the Pantheon was later expanded under the emperor Hadrian. What makes it truly remarkable is not only its architecture but that it was the first temple built for common people. When inside, look up to see the oculus, a hole 9 meters in diameter that is the building's only source of light.
Author: Sarah Hucal