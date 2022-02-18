COVID travel restrictions: Italy

Entry regulations

Coronavirus infection rates have been high in Italy for several months now and a COVID-19 state of emergency has been extended until March 31, 2022.

Arrivals from the EU or Schengen zone must present a passenger locator form and proof of either full vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 known as a "Super Green Pass" in Italy. Unvaccinated arrivals must present either a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours of arrival or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of arrival.

Using public transportation is permitted only for those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. Travelers wishing to board flights, trains and boats must fulfill one of these two requirements, or present a negative test result.

Main article: What are the COVID entry rules for travelers to European countries?

COVID rules for daily life

Anyone checking into a hotel, visiting a restaurant, bar, museum, theater, ski resort, swimming pool, spa, festival or event must be vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19. As of February 1, only those who have been vaccinated, have recently recovered from COVID-19, or can show a negative test result may enter banks, post offices, tobacconists, bookshops in addition to hairdressers and beauty salons.

The vaccination and recovery certificates are only valid for six months within Italy. For foreign tourists, the proof can be older than six months if the tourists can also present a negative antigen test that is no more than 48 hours old or a PCR test that is no more than 72 hours old.

Mask-wearing remains mandatory in indoor spaces. Government buildings and some shops also measure the temperature of those entering the premises. Social distancing is advised.

Italy classifies its regions into white, yellow, orange or red zones, depending on the incidence of infection. If a dangerous infection situation leads to a change in classification, travel within Italy may be restricted depending on the region. Individual rules and restrictions may also be enacted in each region and municipality. Currently, there are only white, yellow and orange risk zones.

More information here