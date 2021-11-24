COVID-19 Special: Are vaccine mandates likely?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Given new rules requiring proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19, what are the prospects of mandatory jabs in Germany?
Soon-to-be German Chancellor Scholz is considering a partial vaccine mandate, but a poll suggests more and more people are getting behind a full mandate. Follow DW for the latest.
The public broadly supports a vaccine mandate. Some officials are calling for one. But a general COVID-19 vaccine requirement remains a difficult sell in Germany.
The European Commission wants to do away with national travel restrictions and allow all fully vaccinated travelers into the bloc. Tests would still be required for anyone immunized with a jab not recognized in the EU.
The lockdown starts Monday and compulsory vaccines are set to begin in February. Data shows the seven-day incidence rate in the country at around 1,000 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
