  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
Personal belongings recovered from Caribbean waters along with pieces of a twin-engine turboprop aircraft that crashed into the Caribbean just off the Costa Rican coast
Searchers also turned up backpacks and bags, and pieces of the plane in Caribbean watersImage: Costa Rica Public Security Ministry Photo/AP/picture alliance
CatastropheCosta Rica

Two bodies found after plane carrying McFit founder crashed

21 minutes ago

Five Germans, including fitness entrepreneur Rainer Schaller, and a Swiss pilot were onboard when it crashed off the coast of Costa Rica. Wreckage, thought to be from a plane has been recovered.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ia6M

Costa Rican authorities on Sunday found two bodies in the search for people, including McFit founder Rainer Schaller, who was on board a small plane that crashed in the Caribbean.

Schaller and five other people were listed as being on the aircraft that crashed on Friday.

The bodies of one adult and one child had been found in the water, but had not yet been identified the Security Ministry.

Rescuers also came across pieces of luggage and plane wreckage.

Search and rescue operations continued to focus on a site about 17 miles (28 kilometers) off the coast from the Limon airport on the Caribbean coast of the Central American country.

Public Security Minister Jorge Torres said it appeared the plane hit the water hard.

Plane went down close to its final destination

The small plane went missing on its way from Mexico to Limon airport in the east of Costa Rica on Friday.

German newspaper Bild quoted McFit spokeswoman Jeanine Minaty as saying that Schaller, his partner Christiane Schikorsky and their two children, and another unnamed man were passengers on the plane.

"We don't know any more at the moment," Minaty said.

Rainer Schaller, founder, owner and CEO of the RSG Group
Schaller's RSG Group has 21 fitness, lifestyle and fashion brands that operates in 48 countriesImage: picture alliance / Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

The plane, a Piaggio P.180 Avanti, went missing on Friday evening some 33 kilometers (about 20 miles) from the coast on its way to the airport of Limon, a port city on Costa Rica's Caribbean coast. The aircraft took off from Palenque, a Mexican city popular with tourists for its archaeological ruins, two hours and 41 minutes before it lost communication with the guiding control tower near Limon.

McFit: Germany's leading gym chain

McFit is Germany's largest fitness chain, having more than 200 gym studios in the country alone, plus centers in Austria, Italy, Poland and Spain. It has more than 1.4 million members.

Schaller was the owner of the organizing company of the electronic dance music festival Love Parade, at which 21 people died in a stampede in 2010 in the western German city of Duisburg. After that event, Schaller announced that the festival would be permanently canceled. The event was resurrected this year in Berlin by DJ Dr. Motte under a new moniker, "Rave the Planet," because the commercial rights to the "Love Parade" name lay with Schaller.

According to a 2019 investigation by German public broadcaster ARD, Schaller's net worth was estimated at around €250 million ($246 million).

lo/jsi (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy slams Russian 'dirty bomb' claims

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Zimbabwe expects to reap its largest wheat harvest ever, achieving a wheat surplus in 2022.

Zimbabwe headed for bumper wheat harvest

Zimbabwe headed for bumper wheat harvest

Food SecurityOctober 22, 202203:00 min
More from Africa

Asia

Women seen standing on the balcony as they take photos and record videos with their smartphones in Mumbai

India takes on China's smartphone makers

India takes on China's smartphone makers

BusinessOctober 21, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

Svenja Huth celebrates her goal with Wolfsburg teammates

Huth and Wolfsburg put Bayern in their place

Huth and Wolfsburg put Bayern in their place

Soccer8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A house boat on the Regents Canal in London

Cost of living hits Britons living off the grid

Cost of living hits Britons living off the grid

Business16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Sudanese protester on a street in Khartoum, chanting against the military coup

Still hoping for democracy in Sudan

Still hoping for democracy in Sudan

Politics16 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Drama at turn one at the US Grand Prix

US moving Formula One into new era

US moving Formula One into new era

Sports4 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage